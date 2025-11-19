Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Expected to Reach USD 9.12 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market size was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 9.12 billion by 2034, rising at a 6.56% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6252

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe of 2025-2034.

By treatment type, the pharmaceuticals/drugs segment dominated the market in 2024.

By treatment type, the combination therapy regimens segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the oral segment dominated the market in 2024.

By route of administration, the injectable fertility agents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end-user/patient type, the women of reproductive age segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user/patient type, the adolescents & young women segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By revenue model, the prescription drug sales segment dominated the market in 2024.

By revenue model, the telemedicine & online treatment platforms segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market refers to the commercialisation and adoption of pharmaceuticals, hormonal therapies, nutraceuticals, and lifestyle interventions aimed at managing PCOS symptoms, regulating menstrual cycles, improving fertility, and addressing associated metabolic disorders. PCOS is a complex endocrine disorder affecting women of reproductive age, often associated with infertility, insulin resistance, obesity, and cardiovascular risks. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of PCOS, increasing awareness of women’s health, technological advancements in therapeutics, growing demand for fertility treatments, and supportive government initiatives for women’s healthcare.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 5.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 4.83 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 6.56 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, By End-User/Patient Type, By Revenue Model, By Region Top Key Players Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V. (Viatris), Cipla Limited, Hetero Labs Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sandoz International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market?

The main drivers of the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) treatment market are the increasing prevalence of PCOS, a rise in awareness and diagnosis rates, and the link between PCOS and lifestyle-related conditions like obesity and insulin resistance. Additionally, advancements in treatments, the continuous need for long-term management, and supportive government health initiatives are significant factors contributing to market growth.

What Are the Trends Associated with the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market?

Focus on personalised treatment: The shift is toward customised treatment plans that combine pharmaceutical intervention (like insulin sensitisers and oral contraceptives) with lifestyle modifications.

The shift is toward customised treatment plans that combine pharmaceutical intervention (like insulin sensitisers and oral contraceptives) with lifestyle modifications. Digital health integration: Digital health solutions and supply chain dynamics are being adapted to improve treatment accessibility and management.

Digital health solutions and supply chain dynamics are being adapted to improve treatment accessibility and management. Rising prevalence and awareness: The global increase in PCOS cases, particularly in women of reproductive age, is a major driver for market growth.

The global increase in PCOS cases, particularly in women of reproductive age, is a major driver for market growth. Improved diagnostics: High-resolution ultrasound , MRI, and genetic screening are enhancing the accuracy of PCOS diagnosis.

, MRI, and genetic screening are enhancing the accuracy of PCOS diagnosis. Combination therapies: The market is seeing an increased adoption of combination therapies, such as using oral contraceptives, insulin sensitisers, and antiandrogens together.



What Is the Challenge in the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market?

The main challenges in the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) treatment market include the lack of a cure and FDA-approved drugs specifically for PCOS, leading to a reliance on off-label and combination therapies with potential side effects. Other challenges include the complexity of the condition, the need for personalised treatment, supply chain disruptions from tariffs, and difficulties in drug development due to safety and efficacy balancing.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market in 2024?

North America dominated the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market in 2024. North America dominates the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) treatment market, with the U.S. accounting for a significant portion due to high diagnosis rates and a large patient population. Key growth drivers include rising obesity, increasing awareness, and robust healthcare infrastructure, which supports various treatment options like hormonal therapies and insulin-sensitising agents. Increased public health programs and educational initiatives have led to better early detection and intervention. The U.S. has a high number of diagnosed patients actively seeking care.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe of 2025-2034. The Asia-Pacific polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market is expected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing diagnosis rates, rising awareness, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Factors such as a large population base, growing disposable incomes, and government-led initiatives to improve women's health are driving this expansion, with countries like India and China showing significant potential.

Segmental Insights

By treatment type

The pharmaceuticals/drugs segment dominated the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical treatment dominates the PCOS market, primarily involving insulin sensitisers, oral contraceptives, anti-androgens, and ovulation-inducing agents. These drugs help regulate hormonal imbalance, manage metabolic dysfunction, and restore fertility. Growing awareness, better diagnostic rates, and increased adoption of evidence-based pharmacotherapy are driving the expansion of this treatment segment worldwide.

The combination therapy regimens segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. Combination therapy regimens involve using multiple treatment modalities such as hormonal therapy combined with lifestyle modification and insulin regulation to improve outcomes. This approach offers a holistic management strategy addressing both endocrine and metabolic symptoms of PCOS. The rise in personalised medicine and integrated reproductive health programs is further boosting this segment.

By route of administration

The oral segment dominated the market in 2024. Oral therapies remain the most common route of administration for PCOS management due to their convenience and patient adherence. Common oral formulations include contraceptive pills, metformin, and anti-androgenic drugs. The segment benefits from high prescription volumes and advancements in sustained-release oral formulations, enhancing compliance and efficacy among long-term users.

The injectable fertility agents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Injectable fertility agents are used primarily in advanced fertility treatments for women unresponsive to oral ovulation-inducing drugs. These include gonadotropins and other hormonal injections that promote follicle maturation. Increased use of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) and fertility clinics adopting injectable regimens are propelling demand within this high-value therapeutic segment.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By end-user/patient type

The women of reproductive age segment dominated the market in 2024. Women of reproductive age constitute the largest patient group affected by PCOS, often requiring long-term hormonal and metabolic management. Treatments focus on restoring ovulation, managing insulin resistance, and preventing infertility. The segment’s growth is driven by rising infertility rates, sedentary lifestyles, and increased diagnostic awareness across urban populations.

The adolescents & young women segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The adolescent and young women segment represents an emerging focus area, as early diagnosis and intervention are crucial to prevent long-term complications. Treatments emphasise hormonal regulation, weight management, and acne control. Increasing awareness among pediatric endocrinologists and growing emphasis on adolescent reproductive health programs are supporting this segment’s expansion.

By the revenue model

The prescription drug sales segment dominated the market in 2024. Prescription drug sales remain the primary revenue contributor to the PCOS treatment market, driven by widespread use of oral contraceptives, metformin, and anti-androgenic agents. Branded and generic drugs both contribute significantly, supported by continuous product launches and rising treatment adherence rates among diagnosed patients globally.

The telemedicine & online treatment platforms segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Telemedicine and online treatment platforms are rapidly gaining traction as patients seek accessible, personalised, and stigma-free care. Virtual consultations, subscription-based hormonal therapy programs, and digital health management tools enhance treatment continuity. Increasing adoption of digital healthcare, particularly among urban and tech-savvy demographics, is fueling this segment’s rapid growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Pfizer Inc. announced the acquisition of Metsera and its next-generation obesity portfolio that will bring combination therapy candidates, oral and injectable incretin, and non-incretin for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

In September 2025, Sanofi confirmed an additional funding of $625 million to Sanofi Ventures to boost investments in biotechnology and digital health innovation.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cervical cancer treatment market size is calculated at US$ 8.65 in 2024, grew to US$ 9.12 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 14.68 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2025 and 2034.

The global acne treatment market is expected to grow from USD 11.03 billion in 2025 to USD 16.82 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global sciatica treatment market size is calculated at USD 796 million in 2025, grew to USD 827.37 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1171.76 million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.94% between 2026 and 2035.

The global heartworm treatment products market size is calculated at US$ 1.45 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 1.55 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 2.85 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The global food allergy treatment market size is calculated at USD 6.9 billion in 2024, grew to USD 7.47 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 15.32 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2025 and 2034.

The global NUT midline carcinoma treatment market size is estimated at US$ 23.92 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 26.59 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach approximately US$ 68.89 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.15% from 2026 to 2035.

The global asthma treatment market size is set to grow from USD 28.55 billion in 2025 to USD 38.57 billion by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is calculated at USD 10.91 billion in 2025, grew to USD 11.94 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 26.76 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.44% between 2026 and 2035.

The advanced liver cancer treatment drugs market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034.

The global rare disease treatment market size is calculated at USD 195.21 billion in 2024, grew to USD 217.93 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 587.08 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.64% between 2025 and 2034.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players List

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris)

Cipla Limited

Hetero Labs Limited

Fresenius Kabi AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Treatment Type

Pharmaceuticals/Drugs

Combination Therapy Regimens

Hormonal Therapy (Oral Contraceptives, Anti-Androgens, Progesterone Therapy)

Insulin-Sensitising Agents (Metformin, Thiazolidinediones)

Fertility Treatments (Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole, Gonadotropins)

Nutraceuticals/Dietary Supplements (Inositol, Omega-3, Vitamin D)

Lifestyle & Behavioural Interventions (Diet, Exercise, Weight Management Programs)



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable Fertility Agents

Injectable

Other Routes (Topical, Combination Therapy Patches)

By End-User/Patient Type

Women of Reproductive Age (18-40 years)

Adolescents & Young Women

Post-Menopausal Women (Symptom Management & Metabolic Risk Reduction)

Fertility Clinics & Hospitals

By Revenue Model

Prescription Drug Sales

Hospital/Clinic Program-Based Revenue

Telemedicine & Online Treatment Platforms



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6252

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest