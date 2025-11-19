Curaechoice Announces Nationwide Expansion of $0-Cost Vision Care Program

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation’s #1 leader in no-cost benefits optimization solutions, today announced the nationwide expansion of its vision care program, offering comprehensive $0-cost vision services to all active members and their families starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Through this expansion, Curaechoice members will gain access to over 26,000 vision care locations, more than 12,000 vision care practitioners, and nearly 1,500 ophthalmologists — all at no out-of-pocket cost. Covered services include $0-cost annual eye exams, a broad selection of glasses and contact lenses (within employer plan limits), and treatment for advanced conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration.

Harsha Hatti, president and CEO of Curaechoice, emphasized the significance of removing financial barriers to vision care.

“We know members take better care of themselves when essential services are available without financial barriers. We’ve seen this across our medical, pharmacy and dental service lines — members who once avoided care due to cost are now getting the treatment they need without fear of expense. Vision care is one of the most underused workplace benefits because of payroll deductions, copays and the high cost of glasses or contacts. Our program removes those obstacles entirely, giving members and their families the vision care they need at zero out-of-pocket cost and improving their overall health and quality of life.”

Hatti also underscored that the expansion delivers significant value to employers.

“Our vision plan removes burdensome PEPM and PMPM fees that drive up employer costs. We eliminate fixed monthly charges and give employers the flexibility to add or update plan enrollees at any time — features virtually unheard of in the benefits industry. Too many employees skip vision care due to cost and later experience preventable vision decline, which leads to measurable productivity loss. Now employers can offer a high-quality vision benefit that supports employee health, enhances productivity and strengthens overall workplace well-being.”

Hatti added:

“We are proud of Curaechoice’s impact on the industry and remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring that every stakeholder — member, employer and provider — wins using the Curaechoice program.”

The nationwide Curaechoice vision network will be available to all members beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Curaechoice is a dynamic health benefits optimization platform serving self-insured employers and their employees nationwide. The program eliminates copays, deductibles and coinsurance across medical, dental, vision and pharmacy services—helping employees maximize their existing employer-paid benefits and access care without financial barriers.

