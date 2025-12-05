Curaechoice and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare Extend Partnership to Expand Access to No-Cost Healthcare for Curaechoice Members Nationwide

Birmingham, Alabama , Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation’s #1 leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization Solutions, and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, one of the country’s most respected and comprehensive healthcare systems, are proud to announce an expanded partnership that provides Curaechoice members and their families access to world-class, $0-cost healthcare.

A 2025 Peterson-KFF poll revealed that unexpected medical bills and prescription drug costs remain among Americans’ top healthcare concerns. Curaechoice directly addresses these challenges by eliminating out-of-pocket costs not only for medical services, but also for pharmacy, dental, and vision care—ensuring families can access essential services without financial strain.

Harsha Hatti, CEO of Curaechoice, emphasized the significance of aligning with such a nationally recognized healthcare system:

“When seeking a medical partner capable of delivering world-class care to our members, there were few organizations that matched the excellence of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare. Their premier physicians and practitioners provide leading-edge care across all specialties—including cardiovascular medicine, oncology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, women’s health and more. We are thrilled to partner with Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, and consider it a tremendous win for our members, who now gain access to some of the most skilled medical experts in the nation—at no cost.”

In addition to being recognized as one of the nation’s top 10 hospitals, Northwestern Memorial Healthcare has held the #1 ranking in the state of Illinois for more than 14 consecutive years. With over 5,000 physicians delivering exceptional care across 500 locations statewide, Northwestern Memorial Healthcare is distinguished by its nationally ranked specialty programs, including: neurology and neurosurgery - ranked #6, obstetrics and gynecology - ranked #6, pulmonology and lung surgery - ranked #7, cardiology, heart and vascular surgery - ranked #7, diabetes and endocrinology - ranked #7, geriatrics - ranked #9, gastroenterology and GI surgery - ranked #10 and urology - ranked #10.

John Orsini, CFO of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, echoed the excitement and underscored the impact of Curaechoice:

“There has never been a more important time for a program like Curaechoice. For too long, patients have gone without care because copays and deductibles are simply unaffordable. Curaechoice’s patented platform provides all of their members with no-cost access to medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision services. This perfectly complements our mission and reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring patients receive the care they need without fear of overwhelming costs.”

Hatti noted the overwhelmingly positive response from members and employers as they learn of this partnership:

“When members find out that Northwestern Memorial Healthcare is part of our network, excitement fills the room. Many believed they would never have access to a premier health system like Northwestern—yet now they do, and at absolutely no cost. We are full steam ahead in pursuing our mission of making nationwide no-cost healthcare a reality across medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision care.”

Members can log into the Curaechoice Phone App to find a provider within Northwestern Memorial Healthcare.

Curaechoice is a dynamic health benefits optimization platform serving self-insured employers and their employees nationwide. The program eliminates copays, deductibles and coinsurance across medical, dental, vision and pharmacy services—helping employees maximize their existing employer-paid benefits and access care without financial barriers.

