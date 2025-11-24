Curaechoice Selects CVS Caremark at its PBM

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation’s #1 leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization Solutions, announced today that it has selected CVS Caremark at its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM),

This milestone represents Curaechoice’s mission and commitment to reducing prescription drug costs. Curaechoice members and their families will be able to fill prescriptions through CVS Caremark’s nationwide network of 65,000 pharmacies and retail and mail-order channels beginning January 1, 2026.

“Nearly one-third of an employer’s total healthcare spend is tied to pharmacy costs,” said Harsha Hatti, CEO of Curaechoice. “We are deeply committed, through our patented Benefits Optimization Platform, to lowering those costs while still providing quality care and believe CVS Caremark will allow us to do so”.

The Curaechoice team is proud to be working with CVS Caremark moving forward. “Self-insured employers know their employees are their most critical asset”, added Hatti. “At a time when families are feeling the impact of rising costs, from groceries and gas to childcare and healthcare, our relationship with CVS Caremark will likely help employers take control of healthcare spending while allowing employees to keep more money in their paychecks”.

Risk Stratification Consulting, LLC will serve as the independent auditor of the CVS Caremark partnership, ensuring full transparency and performance accountability.

About CVS Caremark (PBM Division of CVS Pharmacy, a subsidiary of CVS Health) – www.cvshealth.com

CVS Caremark (PBM) is one of the nation’s most trusted retail and pharmacy benefit brands, operating a broad network of retail and mail-order locations across the United States. As a subsidiary of CVS Health, CVS Caremark (PBM) is focused on innovation, affordability and transparency in prescription drug delivery. It partners with employers and organizations to provide accessible, cost-effective, and quality-driven pharmacy care nationwide. Visit www.cvshealth.com

About Curaechoice – www.curaechoice.com

Curaechoice is the leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization, partnering with self-insured employers to provide employees and their families with comprehensive $0-cost healthcare – including Medical, Pharmacy, Dental and Vision. Through its patented health-technology platform, Curaechoice eliminates copays, deductibles, and co-insurance, helping members access the care they need, while keeping more of their paycheck each month.

Press inquiries

Curaechoice

https://curaechoice.com

Curaechoice Media

media@curaechoice.com

800-646-9823

3179 Green Valley Rd PMB 634

Birmingham, AL 35243



