Napster Partners with Takamol Holding to Accelerate AI and Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takamol Holding , a Saudi socio-economic enabler that develops human-centered solutions to advance the Kingdom’s labor market and economic growth.

The partnership establishes a strategic framework for the two companies to jointly develop and deploy cutting-edge digital technologies, including AI applications and agents across the Kingdom.

The MoU was signed during the U.S-Saudi Investment Forum on November 19 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The collaboration aims to support business goals for both companies by localizing and expanding creative digital content, developing new immersive entertainment platforms, and integrating AI-driven analytics for Saudi enterprises and consumers.

“Our work with Takamol will not only expand Napster’s global footprint but also bring new agentic AI capabilities to one of the fastest-growing markets in the world,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “By combining our advanced AI and immersive technologies with Takamol’s deep market expertise, we are co-creating the next generation of digital infrastructure and experiences for the Kingdom.”

The collaboration will focus on joint business development to introduce and promote digital technologies across sectors. This includes co-developing creative digital environments, designing digital experiences for Saudi consumers such as VR/AR activations and gamified music, exploring the development of digital twins and AI use cases for analytics, automation, and customer engagement.

“The opportunity for digital innovation in Saudi Arabia is immense, and Takamol is the ideal partner to help navigate and lead this transformation,” said Samuel Huber, CEO of MENA for Napster. “We are committed to fostering a local ecosystem of creative content and technology. This collaboration will enable us to deliver unique, culturally relevant digital experiences, from immersive entertainment to AI-powered services, directly to Saudi consumers and businesses.”

This collaboration marks the first step in bringing Napster 26’s mission to life in the Kingdom: giving every organization access to AI that works alongside them, understands their context, and helps deliver richer digital experiences. Through joint initiatives with Takamol, Napster plans to support the emergence of new creative, cultural, and commercial ecosystems built on immersive environments, AI-driven services, and scalable digital expertise.

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

