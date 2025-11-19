Questex’s Sensors Converge Opens Registration for 2026, North America’s Leading Sensors Event to take place May 5-7, 2026 in Santa Clara, California

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, North America’s leading event covering the technologies driving smarter, more connected systems – from sensors and semiconductors to processing, power and AI at the edge – today announces registration is officially open for the 2026 edition, taking place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Register here.

With the 2026 theme, “Design Smarter, Build Faster, Power What's Next,” Sensors Converge unites engineers, innovators and technology leaders to explore how sensing and intelligence are transforming design, enabling new capabilities, and advancing industries across the globe.

“Sensors Converge is where innovation comes alive,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “It’s the only event that unites engineers, innovators and technology leaders to showcase advancements enabling intelligent devices and real-world applications across industries. Sensors Converge serves as the hub where sensing meets intelligence.”

First Keynote Speaker Announced

Pankaj Kedia, a globally recognized, award-winning AI thought leader and early-stage investor, will headline the event with his keynote address, “The Edge AI Revolution: Next Generation Devices and Sensors.”

Kedia will explore how edge AI, sensors, and next-generation devices are driving transformation across both industrial and consumer markets worldwide. Drawing on his extensive experience as an executive at Intel and Qualcomm, and his leadership at 2468 Ventures, Kedia will discuss how sensors and intelligent systems are redefining industries and enabling innovation on the edge.

Sensors Converge 2026 Highlights

Expansive Exhibit Hall : Featuring 200+ technology leaders – including STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, and Microchip – showcasing the latest advancements in chips, software, edge devices, AI integration and more. To date, over 80 exhibitors are signed up. View exhibitor list .

: Featuring 200+ technology leaders – including STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, and Microchip – showcasing the latest advancements in chips, software, edge devices, AI integration and more. To date, over 80 exhibitors are signed up. . Fierce Sensors Rising Stars 2026: Formerly the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40, this program celebrates emerging innovators shaping the future of sensors. Nominations are open through December 31, 2025. Learn more .

Formerly the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40, this program celebrates emerging innovators shaping the future of sensors. Nominations are open through December 31, 2025. EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion: Highlighting breakthroughs in edge AI hardware, neuromorphic computing, and ultra-efficient machine learning for real-world applications.

Highlighting breakthroughs in edge AI hardware, neuromorphic computing, and ultra-efficient machine learning for real-world applications. Dev Kit Zone: In partnership with Embedded Computing Design, this zone will spotlight cutting-edge development boards and platforms with daily talks, hands-on demos, and giveaways.

In partnership with Embedded Computing Design, this zone will spotlight cutting-edge development boards and platforms with daily talks, hands-on demos, and giveaways. Networking & Experiences: expanded networking programs connecting engineers, product developers, and technology leaders, including the second annual New Technology Breakfast, as well as the 1:1 meeting program Sensors Converge Connect.





A Unified Community for the Sensors Ecosystem

Fierce Sensors, formerly Fierce Electronics, now aligns directly with Sensors Converge to deliver continuous year-round content, insights, and community engagement. Together, Fierce Sensors and Sensors Converge form the only fully dedicated ecosystem for the global sensors market – connecting professionals through both digital platforms and in-person experiences.

