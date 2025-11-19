CryptoMondays Sees Surge in Female Builders and Community Leadership

New York | London, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays is experiencing a remarkable surge in female builders and community leaders across its global chapters, marking a timely and powerful shift in the Web3 landscape. Women are stepping into the spotlight as hosts, organizers, educators, and innovators—driving momentum in cities around the world and signaling a new chapter of leadership in the decentralized revolution.

In an industry built on decentralization, one of the most powerful revolutions is happening through connection. This rising tide of CryptoMondays community hosts around the world are women and the swell of women voted into office recently is a statistic that signals more than representation; it reflects a cultural shift. In crypto, nobody asks your age or gender. The blockchain is seeing more women build and that’s no accident.

Across continents and communities, women are leading local chapters, organizing meetups, creating educational programs, and bridging Web3 with the worlds of finance, art, and innovation. We’re not just participating in the future of money, we’re shaping it.

“We ARE 80% of the influence of decision-making within our families and communities. In crypto, that power translates directly into leadership. After more than three decades in marketing, brand strategy, and investor relations, across industries from luxury to tech, finance to lifestyle, I’ve seen one truth hold steady: women drive the majority of decisions, influence, and trust in every market they touch. In crypto, that influence has finally found its equal playing field. What I love most is that crypto doesn’t judge by age or gender. It levels the playing field and we, as women, are decimating both the wage and the age gap in real time.” … Julie Lamb, Senior Advisor CryptoMondays, Founder NFT VIP and Hamptons Masterminds

Sometimes men think women work in silos. What they don’t see … yet, is the coordination behind the scenes. There’s no competition among women with a healthy fire in their bellies. We collaborate and elevate each other, aligning our strengths to make our communities stronger.







From New York to London, from Dubai to Toronto, women in crypto everywhere are proving that leadership doesn’t have a single face. It looks like collaboration, creativity, and courage and it thrives where diversity meets innovation.

“We’re not here to compete. We’re here to collaborate, coordinate, and compound impact. Across TradFi and DeFi alike, women bring the same thing we always have: trust, collaboration, and long-term vision. What’s different now is that we finally have the tools and the space to build on our own terms. Sometimes men think women work in silos. What they don’t see is the ecosystem beneath the surface, the constant signal-boosting, resource-sharing, and partnership-building that happens daily among women who genuinely want each other to win.” … Kaitlin Argeaux, Founder CryptoMondays London

But the story isn’t just about finance or technology. It’s about leadership. Women in crypto are redefining what that means: They are decisive, heart centered, open to collaborate and are grounded in long-term vision.

The market rewards those who see patterns, adapt fast, and act strategically, skills women refine through diverse life and career experiences.

What makes women powerful in crypto isn’t that we’re defying expectations. It’s that we’re defining them.

We are: Shaping infrastructure, creatively building networks rooted in trust alongside mentoring newcomers to thrive. It’s not about replacing anyone. It’s about expanding the table, so innovation and progress can thrive.

“Leadership transcends geography, background, and gender,” Lamb emphasizes. “Moving from the U.S. to the U.K. showed me firsthand how opportunity grows when different perspectives meet.” Argeaux shares.

To every woman building in crypto: your experience matters. Your expertise shapes our industry. Your decisions are defining the future.

Join the conversation. Share your story. Build with us.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

Socials

CryptoMondays Events https://luma.com/CryptoMondaysOfficial

CryptoMondays Collective Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomondays-collective/

CryptoMondays Meetups Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomondays/

CryptoMondays X: https://x.com/Crypt0Mondays

CryptoMondays Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptomondays/

CryptoMondays Website: https://www.cryptomondays.io/







Contact us on info(at)cryptomondays.io

Powered by BlockchainWire.io - CryptoMondays’ Official Global PR Distribution Service and leading news wire service for crypto, blockchain and AI.

Contact sales(at)blockchainwire.io

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

#WomenInCrypto #CryptoMondays #CryptomondaysUK #Web3Leadership #NFTVIP #HamptonsMasterminds #JulieLamb #KaitlinArgeaux