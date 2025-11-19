Questex’s Fierce Network Announces Finalists for the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today unveils the finalists for the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. The program honors the groundbreaking technologies and visionaries redefining the future of network communications – from wireless to broadband to cloud.

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.

Introducing the 2025 Finalists

AI Innovation

AirWorks: AirWorks Field Intelligence Solutions

Pair Team: Arc, AI-Enabled Care Management Platform

Axiado: Axiado Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with Embedded AI Agents

Foresight: Foresight Predictive Project Delivery Platform

Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten AI for Telecom

Pivotal Commware: WaveScape – Predictive AI That Makes mmWave Work in the Real World

Analytics/Automation

AXON Networks: AXON Networks Operator-as-a-Service

Essentia, Inc.: D8Acapture

Plume: Plume Haystack

Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation

Spectrum Effect: Spectrum-NET



Broadband Workforce Development

Calix: Success Education - Broadband Workforce Transformation

The Fiber School: Broadband Training - The Fiber School

Fiber Broadband Association: Fiber Broadband Association



BSS/OSS Innovation

Granite Telecommunications, LLC: Granite360

Kansys: Kansys Edge

Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Symphony OSS

Altice Labs: NOSSIS One - OSS Suite powered by Agentic AI

Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Digital Platform



Business Services Innovation

AT&T Business: AT&T Business Voice

TransUnion: TransUnion Branded Call Display

MetTel: MetTel’s POTS Transformation (Plain Old Telephone Service) for the United States Postal Service

Singtel: Singtel CUBΣ

LoopUp: LoopUp



Carrier of the Year

GFiber: GFiber Internet

Visible by Verizon: Visible+ Pro

Fidium: Fidium Wholesale



Cloud Data Center Innovation

Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Cloud

Ciena: Data Center out-of-band management (DCOM) solution

Cloud Networking Innovation (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Castanet 5G LLC: Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet

AT&T Business: AT&T NetBond® Advanced

Alkira: Alkira Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Alianza: Intelligent Communications Fabric

Ciena: Wave Logic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent transceiver



Customer Engagement Innovation

AT&T Business: AT&T NetBond® Advanced

CSG: CSG Quote & Order

Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

SoftAtHome: Orchestr'ON

Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Intelligent Customer Experience



Digital Divide Impact

Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G1 & DigitalC

Ribbon Communications: Ribbon Communications’ Apollo Optical Transport Solution for North Georgia Network Cooperative Inc. (NGN)

Cisco: Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA)

Trustonic Limited: Telecoms Platform

Render Networks: Render Networks

CommScope: Prodigy solution

IoT Innovation

Morse Micro: Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow Platform – Powered by the MM8108 SoC and HaLow Link Router

EPIC iO Technologies, Inc.: EPIC iO AI+IoT+Wireless Connectivity Solutions

BrainChip: Brainchip Akida™ Processor

Singtel: Singtel Multi-Domestic Connectivity

Energous: Energous Battery-Free e-Sense Tag



Municipal/Public Connectivity Program

Calix: City of Pharr Municipal Broadband

Kinetic: High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for Gatton Park, a vibrant new park and cultural hub in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky

Synamedia: Synamedia Gravity

Wilson Connectivity: Public Safety DAS

Network Security Innovation

AT&T Business: AT&T Dynamic Defense®

Orange Business: Orange Quantum Defender

Aeris: Aeris IoT Watchtower

Singtel: Singtel Quantum-Safe Network

Cisco: Cisco Secure DDoS Edge Protection

insidepacket inc: AI based NaaS Platform

Network Test and Measurement

Pivotal Commware: Cyclops™ - Visual Intelligence for 5G mmWave Site Surveys

RADCOM: RADCOM Predictive Complaint Resolution Solution

EXFO: FTB Lite OTDR Series

Aviz Networks: Aviz Deep Network Observability

Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Altice Labs: OLT2T3 HyperFlex PON

Boingo Wireless: Boingo Fiber

Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution

VETRO: VETRO Mobile

RtBrick: RtBrick’s Multiservice Edge Routing Software Achieves High-Speed Fiber Broadband for Citynet



Rural Broadband Deployment

Tarana Wireless: Tarana G1 & SPITwSPOTS

Meridian Management Inc.: Meridian Management, Inc.

Fidium: Fidium Fiber Rural Broadband Expansion – Greater East Grand Region, Maine

FiberLight, LLC: FiberLight 10 Gbps Fiber Optic Network for Region 16 ESC

HFCL Ltd: HFCL’s BharatNet Rural Broadband Deployment for Digital India



Sustainability Achievement

Amdocs: Amdocs Energy Efficiency Solution

Efficient Computer: Electron E1 Processor

Cisco: Cisco Smart Switches

Energous: Energous PowerBridge® Transmitters

Top Changemaker

Jenna Wandres, Director of Enterprise PMO at GFiber

Matt Marino, CEO, Ezee Fiber

Jenifer Robertson: EVP & GM - Mass Markets, AT&T

Christos Karmis, Chief Executive Officer, US, Boldyn Networks

Gregory Gundelfinger, Founder and CEO, Telna Inc.

Woojune Kim, President & GM, Global Head of Networks Business, Samsung Networks

Wireless Innovation - CORE

Cisco: Cisco Programmable Core

Singtel: Singtel 5G Network Slicing for Enterprises

Wireless Innovation – Fixed Wireless

GeoLinks: GeoLinks LMDS Licensed Spectrum

Pivotal Commware: WaveScape – Modeling mmWave Fixed Wireless with Unmatched Precision

Inseego Wireless, Inc.: Inseego Wavemaker FX4200

Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G2

Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Site Management 2.0



Wireless Innovation - Mobile Evolution

Helium Mobile: VSC for Helium

Cohere Technologies: Cohere Technologies’ Pulsone™ Technology, powered by Zak-OTFS, for Multi-G 6G, Integrated Sensing and Communications, and NTN Applications

Wireless Innovation - Private Wireless Networks

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions: Ericsson Private 5G

Globalstar: Globalstar XCOM RAN

Celona: Celona AerFlex



Wireless Innovation – RAN

Amdocs: Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation Solution

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.: Qualcomm Dragonwing™ X100 Accelerator Card for O-RAN Virtualized Distributed Units

Wind River: Wind River Cloud Platform

Tiami Networks: PolyRAN

Samsung Networks: Samsung virtualized RAN (vRAN)



Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network said, “This year’s finalists represent the creators, makers and doers pushing the boundaries of wireless, broadband and cloud innovation. Their innovations drive new design, revolutionary technology and the next generation of products and services. We’re proud to honor these visionaries whose work has the power to reduce costs, elevate customer experiences and transform networks across the industry.”

Finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers.

The 2025 Fierce Innovation Awards winners will be announced on December 10.

For more information on the awards program, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/. For partnership inquiries, reach out to Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

