Questex’s Fierce Network Announces Finalists for the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today unveils the finalists for the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. The program honors the groundbreaking technologies and visionaries redefining the future of network communications – from wireless to broadband to cloud.
The Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.
Introducing the 2025 Finalists
AI Innovation
- AirWorks: AirWorks Field Intelligence Solutions
- Pair Team: Arc, AI-Enabled Care Management Platform
- Axiado: Axiado Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with Embedded AI Agents
- Foresight: Foresight Predictive Project Delivery Platform
- Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten AI for Telecom
- Pivotal Commware: WaveScape – Predictive AI That Makes mmWave Work in the Real World
Analytics/Automation
- AXON Networks: AXON Networks Operator-as-a-Service
- Essentia, Inc.: D8Acapture
- Plume: Plume Haystack
- Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation
- Spectrum Effect: Spectrum-NET
Broadband Workforce Development
- Calix: Success Education - Broadband Workforce Transformation
- The Fiber School: Broadband Training - The Fiber School
- Fiber Broadband Association: Fiber Broadband Association
BSS/OSS Innovation
- Granite Telecommunications, LLC: Granite360
- Kansys: Kansys Edge
- Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Symphony OSS
- Altice Labs: NOSSIS One - OSS Suite powered by Agentic AI
- Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Digital Platform
Business Services Innovation
- AT&T Business: AT&T Business Voice
- TransUnion: TransUnion Branded Call Display
- MetTel: MetTel’s POTS Transformation (Plain Old Telephone Service) for the United States Postal Service
- Singtel: Singtel CUBΣ
- LoopUp: LoopUp
Carrier of the Year
- GFiber: GFiber Internet
- Visible by Verizon: Visible+ Pro
- Fidium: Fidium Wholesale
Cloud Data Center Innovation
- Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Cloud
- Ciena: Data Center out-of-band management (DCOM) solution
Cloud Networking Innovation (Public, Private or Hybrid)
- Castanet 5G LLC: Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet
- AT&T Business: AT&T NetBond® Advanced
- Alkira: Alkira Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service
- Alianza: Intelligent Communications Fabric
- Ciena: Wave Logic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent transceiver
Customer Engagement Innovation
- AT&T Business: AT&T NetBond® Advanced
- CSG: CSG Quote & Order
- Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango
- SoftAtHome: Orchestr'ON
- Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Intelligent Customer Experience
Digital Divide Impact
- Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G1 & DigitalC
- Ribbon Communications: Ribbon Communications’ Apollo Optical Transport Solution for North Georgia Network Cooperative Inc. (NGN)
- Cisco: Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA)
- Trustonic Limited: Telecoms Platform
- Render Networks: Render Networks
- CommScope: Prodigy solution
IoT Innovation
- Morse Micro: Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow Platform – Powered by the MM8108 SoC and HaLow Link Router
- EPIC iO Technologies, Inc.: EPIC iO AI+IoT+Wireless Connectivity Solutions
- BrainChip: Brainchip Akida™ Processor
- Singtel: Singtel Multi-Domestic Connectivity
- Energous: Energous Battery-Free e-Sense Tag
Municipal/Public Connectivity Program
- Calix: City of Pharr Municipal Broadband
- Kinetic: High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for Gatton Park, a vibrant new park and cultural hub in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky
- Synamedia: Synamedia Gravity
- Wilson Connectivity: Public Safety DAS
Network Security Innovation
- AT&T Business: AT&T Dynamic Defense®
- Orange Business: Orange Quantum Defender
- Aeris: Aeris IoT Watchtower
- Singtel: Singtel Quantum-Safe Network
- Cisco: Cisco Secure DDoS Edge Protection
- insidepacket inc: AI based NaaS Platform
Network Test and Measurement
- Pivotal Commware: Cyclops™ - Visual Intelligence for 5G mmWave Site Surveys
- RADCOM: RADCOM Predictive Complaint Resolution Solution
- EXFO: FTB Lite OTDR Series
- Aviz Networks: Aviz Deep Network Observability
Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline
- Altice Labs: OLT2T3 HyperFlex PON
- Boingo Wireless: Boingo Fiber
- Netcracker Technology: Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution
- VETRO: VETRO Mobile
- RtBrick: RtBrick’s Multiservice Edge Routing Software Achieves High-Speed Fiber Broadband for Citynet
Rural Broadband Deployment
- Tarana Wireless: Tarana G1 & SPITwSPOTS
- Meridian Management Inc.: Meridian Management, Inc.
- Fidium: Fidium Fiber Rural Broadband Expansion – Greater East Grand Region, Maine
- FiberLight, LLC: FiberLight 10 Gbps Fiber Optic Network for Region 16 ESC
- HFCL Ltd: HFCL’s BharatNet Rural Broadband Deployment for Digital India
Sustainability Achievement
- Amdocs: Amdocs Energy Efficiency Solution
- Efficient Computer: Electron E1 Processor
- Cisco: Cisco Smart Switches
- Energous: Energous PowerBridge® Transmitters
Top Changemaker
- Jenna Wandres, Director of Enterprise PMO at GFiber
- Matt Marino, CEO, Ezee Fiber
- Jenifer Robertson: EVP & GM - Mass Markets, AT&T
- Christos Karmis, Chief Executive Officer, US, Boldyn Networks
- Gregory Gundelfinger, Founder and CEO, Telna Inc.
- Woojune Kim, President & GM, Global Head of Networks Business, Samsung Networks
Wireless Innovation - CORE
- Cisco: Cisco Programmable Core
- Singtel: Singtel 5G Network Slicing for Enterprises
Wireless Innovation – Fixed Wireless
- GeoLinks: GeoLinks LMDS Licensed Spectrum
- Pivotal Commware: WaveScape – Modeling mmWave Fixed Wireless with Unmatched Precision
- Inseego Wireless, Inc.: Inseego Wavemaker FX4200
- Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G2
- Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Site Management 2.0
Wireless Innovation - Mobile Evolution
- Helium Mobile: VSC for Helium
- Cohere Technologies: Cohere Technologies’ Pulsone™ Technology, powered by Zak-OTFS, for Multi-G 6G, Integrated Sensing and Communications, and NTN Applications
Wireless Innovation - Private Wireless Networks
- Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions: Ericsson Private 5G
- Globalstar: Globalstar XCOM RAN
- Celona: Celona AerFlex
Wireless Innovation – RAN
- Amdocs: Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation Solution
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.: Qualcomm Dragonwing™ X100 Accelerator Card for O-RAN Virtualized Distributed Units
- Wind River: Wind River Cloud Platform
- Tiami Networks: PolyRAN
- Samsung Networks: Samsung virtualized RAN (vRAN)
View the complete list of finalists here.
Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network said, “This year’s finalists represent the creators, makers and doers pushing the boundaries of wireless, broadband and cloud innovation. Their innovations drive new design, revolutionary technology and the next generation of products and services. We’re proud to honor these visionaries whose work has the power to reduce costs, elevate customer experiences and transform networks across the industry.”
Finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers.
The 2025 Fierce Innovation Awards winners will be announced on December 10.
