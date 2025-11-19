Allied Universal Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s largest security and facility services company, has been named to the 2026 Forbes list of America’s Best Companies honoring overall excellence. Allied Universal is the only provider of physical security services to make the list.

“This distinction recognizes the extraordinary work our team does every day to help protect America’s people, businesses and communities,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “It is a testament to our people and their professionalism, commitment and focus that drives our success, as well as the trust and confidence our customers have in us. We will continue to invest in our teams, technology and culture to help deliver the highest level of service and help enhance safety in communities across the globe.”

Both private and public U.S.-based companies, as well as foreign-based companies with a U.S. subsidiary, were considered for the list.

Companies were chosen based on 100 different metrics across 11 categories such as financial performance, media opinion, customer sentiment, employee ratings and more. Companies were evaluated and selected by leading research firms such as Crunchbase on business trajectory, SignalAI on media sentiment, Glassdoor on employee impressions, and HundredX on customer ratings, as well as others.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.