White House Discussions Signal a Bold New Vision for American Power?

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton, a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert, is shedding new light on a series of strategic White House discussions that he believes will shape the next era of American strength.

According to Sexton, these sessions mark the beginning of a coordinated national effort aimed at reclaiming the innovation advantage the United States once held. “The decisions being made right now will determine whether America stays in control of the future or becomes dependent on its rivals,” he said.

The Technology That Could Redefine Power

Sexton pointed to Artificial Superintelligence as the centerpiece of this shift — a breakthrough he says will influence every aspect of economic and military competition.

“This isn’t just an evolution of AI,” Sexton explained. “It’s a revolution. A form of intelligence that can operate faster, think smarter, and execute missions more efficiently than any human could dream of.”

He believes the White House sees this not as an experiment, but as a strategic imperative. “It’s the next frontier of global leadership,” he said. “And whoever controls it — controls everything else that comes after.”

A New Era in National Defense

Sexton also revealed that defense modernization was a major focus of these meetings. He described a future where Artificial Intelligence could power fully autonomous systems capable of securing the nation at unmatched speed.

“Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI-powered military,” he said. “Fighter jets, tanks, submarines, drones… all capable of operating in a war without a single human.”

Sexton added that the implications of such advances extend beyond the battlefield. “This is how you protect an entire nation in real time,” he said.

Global Competition and the Stakes of Leadership

Sexton warned that the race for dominance is already underway — and the consequences of losing are irreversible. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever,” he said. “No one else will ever catch up.”

He added, “This isn’t just about innovation — it’s about survival. Whoever leads Artificial Intelligence will write the rules for the world economy, the military, and society itself.”

Rebuilding the American Foundation

While the meetings focused on advanced technologies, Sexton said their ultimate goal is to revive the country’s economic backbone.

“Our factories thrived. Our technology was miles ahead of everyone else. Our middle class exploded,” he said. “Everything we think of as the American Dream was born out of that moment — and we can do it again.”

He believes the White House’s new agenda could usher in a generation of prosperity reminiscent of the postwar era — one built on ingenuity and self-reliance rather than global dependence.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who served during the Global War on Terror. Drawing on his intelligence and policy background, Sexton analyzes how defense, technology, and leadership will define America’s role in the world for decades to come.