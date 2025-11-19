LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE BREAKS GROUND FOR FUTURE BUILDING E AT THE LIBERAL ARTS CAMPUS

Long Beach, CA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the new Building E College Center, a transformative project that will become the pulse of student life on the Liberal Arts Campus.



“This groundbreaking of the new college center is a reminder of what our communities can build together when we choose progress over complacency and inclusion over animosity,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board of Trustees. “By passing Measure LB and Measure AC, our voters decided to invest not just in new walls, but in the belief that every student—no matter their background, zip code, or life story—deserves a vibrant place to learn, thrive, and grow. As a former LBCC student who studied in the former building, it’s inspiring to witness the new Building E reborn as a dynamic center of student life that will empower generations of LBCC scholars to dream bigger and achieve more.”



“This groundbreaking marks a major step forward in how we support our students at Long Beach City College,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, Superintendent-President of LBCC. “The Building E College Center will be a welcoming space where every student can find connection, community, and support all under one roof. It will be the true heart of our campus and a daily reminder of our commitment to belonging, equity, and student success.”

The new three-story, 62,823-square-foot facility will replace the existing Building E and serve as a vibrant hub for student engagement, academic support, and community connection. The new college center will bring together vital services including Student Life, Basic Needs, Viking Vault, the Family Center, International Center, Student Affairs, First Year Experience, and the Social Justice Intercultural Center. The building will also feature the campus cafeteria, an amphitheater, outdoor seating, flexible event spaces, and the modern design honors the Liberal Arts Campus’ past and moves to a modern inclusive future.

Construction began in July 2025, and the new facility is anticipated to open in Fall 2027. The total project budget is $102 million, and is designed to achieve US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification. Achieving the LEED Gold Certification means the new college center will operate with lower energy use, reduced environmental impact, and a more comfortable, healthier environment for everyone who uses it.



Funding for the new building is provided through Measure LB, approved by local voters in 2016.



The project team includes HPI Architecture as the building architect and ProWest Constructors as the general contractor. LBCCD’s bond management company, the Cordoba Corporation, oversees project management for LBCC.



Photo caption (left to right):

Candace Jones, LBCC Vice President of Administrative & Business Services; LBCCD Trustee Sunny Zia; LBCCD Trustee Dr. Virginia Baxter; LBCCD Board President Uduak-Joe Ntuk; LBCC Superintendent-President Dr. Mike Muñoz; LBCCD Board Vice President Dr. Ennette Morton; LBCCD Trustee Vivian Malauulu; LBCCD Student Trustee Elepise Leiataua; and Dr. Nohel Corral, LBCC Executive Vice President of Student Services, participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the future Building E while wearing hard hats and holding shovels.



