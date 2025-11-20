EXOSENS AWARDED AN “A” RATING BY MSCI FOR ITS ESG POLICIES

PRESS RELEASE

20 NOVEMBER 2025

MSCI's ESG rating, which focuses on companies' environmental, social, and governance practices, has awarded Exosens an “A” rating.

This rating recognizes Exosens' efforts in terms of reliability and security, governance, and highlights the positive environmental impact of its technology.

Exosens high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces that it has received an “A” rating in MSCI’s annual ESG Ratings assessment, a major recognition of the Group’s Environmental, Social and Governance commitments. This distinction positions Exosens among the sector’s benchmark players in Aerospace & Defense.

This rating highlights the reliability and safety of products developed by Exosens. The company applies quality management in line with the highest market standards, which is essential for critical applications such as imaging, detection, and amplification. These requirements demonstrate a constant commitment to technical excellence and trust.

Exosens also stands out for its technology with a positive environmental impact. Its innovations help reduce energy waste, detect leaks in the oil and gas sector, and enhance safety in the nuclear field. Through these advances, the company is actively participating in the transition to a more sustainable and responsible industry.

Finally, the rating highlights the strength of Exosens' governance, which is based on principles of exemplary transparency and rigor. The adoption of the “one share = one vote” principle, the establishment of an independent audit committee, and robust financial control practices illustrate the group's commitment to responsible management and rigorous risk control.

“We are particularly proud to have received MSCI’s ‘A’ rating, which confirms the strength of our ESG strategy and our determination to combine industrial performance with social responsibility. As a leader in detection and imaging solutions, we are committed to reducing our own carbon footprint and enabling our customers to take steps to reduce their emissions through our innovative technologies. This recognition also reflects our social commitment and our positive contribution to the communities in which we operate.,” said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

Exosens continues to intensify its efforts to strengthen its governance and business ethics, which are one of the four pillars of its sustainability strategy.

The company is also pursuing the work undertaken across the other three pillars, with particular emphasis on social and environmental dimensions and on deepening relationships with stakeholders across its value chain.

Exosens aims to meet the highest international standards to deliver sustainable value to its customers, shareholders, and the communities it serves.

About Exosens :

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,800 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap.

For more information : https://www.exosens.com.

Relations avec les médias

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

Attachment