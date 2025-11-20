Laser Printer Market Size to Surpass USD 16.8 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Printer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Laser Printer Market was valued at USD 10.79 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Preference for Cost-Effective Multifunctional Laser Printers (MFPs) Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the key factors driving the market's expansion is the quick uptake of multifunction laser printers, which integrate printing, scanning, copying, and faxing into a single device. MFPs (Multi-Function Printers) are preferred by businesses and consumers because they require less space and are less expensive than standalone machines. Additionally, the necessity for an effective printing solution has been exacerbated by remote work and hybrid office arrangements. The selection for MFP or higher was influenced by improved usability, connectivity innovations including Wi-Fi, Cloud Printing Mobile Integration, and other improvements. MFPs' capacity to streamline document management and reduce operating expenses has led to their widespread adoption in government, healthcare, education, and corporate offices throughout the world.

Get a Sample Report of Laser Printer Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5758

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Xerox Corporation

Epson Corporation

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Laser Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.79 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Printer Type (Single-Function Laser Printers, Multifunction Laser Printers)

• By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

• By Output (Monochrome, Color)

• By End-Use (Industrial, Residential, Commercial)

Purchase Single User PDF of Laser Printer Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5758

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connectivity

In 2024, the wired segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share of 61% due to the stable and reliable performance wired connections, such as Ethernet and Universal Serial Bus offering stable and reliable data transfers with low risk of interference or signal loss. The wireless segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2025 to 2032. This growth in the segment is mainly driven by laser printers that provide a lot of mobility and flexibility.

By Printer Type

The multifunction laser printers segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024. The segment is expected to grow significantly due to the personalization and versatility offered by multifunction laser printers empowered by laser technology. The single-function laser printers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cost-effective, straightforward, and dependable, single-function laser printers helped bolster this segment's growth.

By Output

The monochrome segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share in 2024. Growth of the segment during an estimated period can be credited to economic factors, which fulfill the purpose of volume printing requirement. The color segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2032. Growth in the segment is due to a rise in the demand for color printing of professional & marketing materials.

By End-Use

In 2024, the commercial segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share. Robust business activity and the globalization of businesses contribute to the growth of the segment. The industrial segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2025 to 2032 due to the demand from industrial applications which have higher volume printing.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, the Asia Pacific held the majority share in the global laser printer market with a revenue share of over 37%. Driven by rapid economic growth and growth in e-commerce in the region. High demand for printed materials, shipping labels, invoices, and marketing materials.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement in the region is driving the growth of the market in the region. Home to some of the most innovative technology, North America delivers quality laser printing technology for years to come.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Laser Printer Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5758

Recent News:

In December 2024 , Xerox announced its agreement to acquire Lexmark International for USD 1.5 billion, aiming to enhance its core print offerings and expand its global presence, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

, Xerox announced its agreement to acquire Lexmark International for USD 1.5 billion, aiming to enhance its core print offerings and expand its global presence, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. In October 2024, Ricoh established a new industrial printing company in Europe, focusing on expanding its industrial printing solutions to meet diverse market needs.

Exclusive Sections of the Laser Printer Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT INNOVATION AND DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate how fast the market is evolving by tracking the share of insurers offering modular or customizable policies, the number of newly introduced critical illness plans, and the level of R&D investment in digital underwriting and risk-assessment technologies.

– helps you evaluate how fast the market is evolving by tracking the share of insurers offering modular or customizable policies, the number of newly introduced critical illness plans, and the level of R&D investment in digital underwriting and risk-assessment technologies. CUSTOMER AND CLAIMS METRICS – helps you measure service quality and customer trust through key indicators such as claim settlement ratios, average claim processing time, and the proportion of policyholders opting for multi-illness coverage plans.

– helps you measure service quality and customer trust through key indicators such as claim settlement ratios, average claim processing time, and the proportion of policyholders opting for multi-illness coverage plans. MARKET AND FINANCIAL METRICS – helps you understand the growth momentum of the industry by analysing premium growth rates for individual and group policies, average policy values across major illness categories, and the market share concentration of leading insurers.

– helps you understand the growth momentum of the industry by analysing premium growth rates for individual and group policies, average policy values across major illness categories, and the market share concentration of leading insurers. DIGITALIZATION AND DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you identify shifts in buying behavior and technological adoption by assessing the share of online policy sales, the number of insurers deploying AI-based tools, and conversion rates from digital inquiries to actual policy purchases.

– helps you identify shifts in buying behavior and technological adoption by assessing the share of online policy sales, the number of insurers deploying AI-based tools, and conversion rates from digital inquiries to actual policy purchases. REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you monitor regulatory alignment through compliance rates for health insurance and data protection norms, the frequency of new regulatory approvals, and the average timeline for clearing new insurance products.

– helps you monitor regulatory alignment through compliance rates for health insurance and data protection norms, the frequency of new regulatory approvals, and the average timeline for clearing new insurance products. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of market participants by analysing how innovation, digital adoption, financial performance, and regulatory readiness influence the positioning of top insurers in the market.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.