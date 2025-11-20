Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market to Surge USD 151.67 Billion by 2034, Fuelled by a Dominant 41.48% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precision fermentation ingredients market size stood at USD 4.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 6.68 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 151.67 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Furthermore, rising surrounding issues and the demand for a lower carbon footprint of regular agriculture are pushing food and beverage producers to mix precision-fermented ingredients into their product lines.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Key Highlights

By region, North America dominated the global precision fermentation ingredients market, accounting for 43% of revenue in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

By ingredient/product type, the protein segment held the largest market share at 38% in 2024.

By ingredient/product type, the heme and specialty proteins segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By production microorganism, the yeast-based systems led the market in 2024 with a 45.6% revenue share.

By production microorganism, the bacterial systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2034.

By formulation type, the dry powder/concentrate formats accounted for the largest market share at 52.3% in 2024.

By formulation type, the encapsulated/stabilized formats are forecast to grow steadily at a 13.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the alternative and plant-based foods segment dominated the market in 2024 with a 42.8% share.

By application, the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at a consistent 12.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By distribution channel, the direct B2B supply segment held the largest share at 66.1% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online/digital platforms are projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Overview & Outlook

The main difference between precision fermentation and fermentation is that the microorganisms utilised in precision fermentation are crafted to make a specific product. Precision fermentation is an advanced type of metabolic fermentation in which living organisms transform organic chemicals from the raw material into general components.

With the assistance of particular enzymes, a lot of biomass is generated, and the microbes are propagated and bred in little factories. The focus product is updated and changed to generate a regular product once a complicated mass has been reached.

Partnership between teams from the fermentation has the following process, and strain engineering is necessary for the process.

Major Breakthroughs of the Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market:

In April 2025, NEOM Investment Fund, which is a funding arm of NEOM, disclosed the strategic investment in Liberation Labs, a worldwide innovator in precision fermentation in biomanufacturing.

In October 2025, Egg proteins and animal-free dairy will be ready to be generated on a mass scale in the Emirati Capital, following the signing of a major public-private collaboration. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), an investment arm of the local government, is partnering with the Dutch firm Vivici and the US startup.

Recent Developments in the Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market:

In November 2025, Israel’s Remild collaborated with sector leader Gad Diaries in order to reveal three animal-free milk products by using its precision-fermented whey protein in restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets in Israel.

In October 2025, the Worldwide ingredient giant Symrise is being backed by Cellibre with a step-by-step equity funding to use precision fermentation in cosmetic and taste bioactives. By integrating Synrise’s global reach with Cellibre’s agile, the top-class R&D, and the two organizations' goal is to serve new technologies that serve affordability, quality, and sustainability.

In October 2025, the French biotech firm named Standing Ovation partnered with the Bel Group in order to receive the first industrial-scale manufacturing of the caseins that come from the dairy serums through precision fermentation.

In October 2025, Layn Natural Ingredients disclosed that the launch of its NMN (nicotinamide nanonucleotide ) had been generated through enzymatic catalysis. This launch will take place at Supply Side Global in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In November 2025, Every Company has positioned USD55 Million in the Series D investment to stretch the manufacturing capacity and develop the commercialisation of its precision-fermented egg proteins.



AI Impact on Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market

Artificial Intelligence has significantly influenced the precision fermentation ingredients market over the past few years. Many biotechnology companies already rely on AI tools, with AI aiding the development of new process-aid enzymes, precision fermentation, food safety and toxicity, and food microbiology. AI is automating screening processes to identify beneficial microbe strains that can be used to produce specific compounds, such as protein. Scientists at the San Francisco-based Ten Lives are using an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to screen yeast strains, identifying and predicting those that yield the most protein. The technology can then be used to produce more proteins on a larger scale without compromising nutritional value or food safety.

Precision Fermentation is likely to gain even more prominence, especially in the agri-food, biomedicine, and environmental sectors, where a push for sustainability is leading to solutions powered by artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite imagery, and new sensor development. The development of agentic AI, which combines a number of artificial intelligence techniques, models, and approaches, is expected to lead to a new generation of autonomous agents able to analyse data from experiments in precision fermentation with precision. This new generation of agents is expected not only to capture and analyse contextual data but also to define hypotheses, test solutions, and make the best decisions.

Latest Trends in Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market:

Rising issues about the environmental impact of regular agriculture, specifically livestock in farming, are driving the user acceptance of the ingredients with lower carbon, land footprints, and water too.

Expanding end-use applications: While food and beverages dominate, precision-fermented ingredients are also finding acceptance in the personal care, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries.

Ethical consideration related to animal welfare, along with the move towards vegan and plant-based diets, is developing the urge for animal-free ingredients. Health advantages, such as products being allergen-free and lactose-free, are also driving the user interest.

Collaborations between the biotech startups and main food organizations like Unilever's collaboration that have the perfect Day are becoming prevalent. These partnerships assist in scaling manufacturing and developing market penetration.

Products that use animal-free egg proteins for cooking and baking are gaining market attention. For example, Every Organization generates a precise, animal-free egg white protein.

The fermented ingredients, such as heme protein, are utilised to serve plant-based meat products and a more authentic "meaty "flavour. Impossible Foods is a noticeable consumer of this technology.

The fermented ingredients, such as heme protein, are utilised to serve plant-based meat products and a more authentic “meaty “flavour. Impossible Foods is a noticeable consumer of this technology. Fats and Oils: Precision Fermentation is being utilised to generate fats that copy the texture and taste of animal fats; fats that improve the texture of the plant-based foods. The nourish ingredients and the Melt&Marble are the main companies in this space.



Government Regulations Around the Precision Fermentation Market

Government oversight of the precision fermentation market is evolving as the technology scales and enters mainstream food systems. As global demand for sustainable protein and nutrient sources grows, food safety authorities and organizations, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, are working with regulators and industry stakeholders to assess potential safety considerations and determine whether existing frameworks sufficiently cover these products. Regulators are increasingly examining whether the perceived novelty of precision fermentation introduces new risks that require adapting current rules or creating dedicated standards.

Many jurisdictions that have already commercialized precision fermentation-derived foods and act as reference points for others developing their own frameworks, often including mandatory pre-market approvals, safety assessments, and specific labelling requirements for differentiation or allergen disclosure. Several countries have advanced regulatory structures supporting the commercialization of precision fermentation products.

India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) regulates fermentation-derived proteins under the Approval of Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients Regulations, requiring companies to obtain prior approval before manufacturing, importing, or marketing such products, followed by licensing for consumer sale. Under this pathway, FSSAI has granted pre-market approvals for products such as ACME’s mycoprotein, Perfect Day’s non-animal whey protein, Reliance’s algae-based biomass fermentation protein, and Nature’s Fynd’s fungal Fy Protein.

Singapore has also established one of the most mature regulatory systems for novel foods, with the Singapore Food Agency publishing detailed guidance for cultivated meat, biomass fermentation, and precision fermentation-derived ingredients. SFA encourages early engagement during R&D, and typical regulatory reviews take nine to 12 months once all required data is submitted, with its novel foods framework updated multiple times since 2019.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) introduced RDC 839/2023 in December 2023, formally classifying foods derived from precision fermentation and cell culture as Novel Foods and defining new procedures for demonstrating safety and obtaining authorization. Beyond these regions, countries such as the US, Israel, and Canada have granted approvals for products including mycelium-based biomass fermentation ingredients and precision fermentation-derived dairy analogues, setting precedents that are influencing global regulatory harmonization and accelerating consumer access to these emerging food technologies.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Dynamics

What is the Major Opportunity for Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market?

Depending on any proprietary design, precision fermentation displays and transforming capability for specialty molecules, but the economic viability is less for more commoditized ones. Even at the big scale potential of 500 m3, and the passionate yield has developed to 50g/L, as the cost price for a 90% purity product is still predicted to be similar to 50 kg. This indicates that a main gap has standardsized items like coffee, cocoa butter, and palm oil, and why hydrolysate, in which particular typical industry prices are below EUR15/Kg.

What is Major Challenge & Limitation for the Market?

In the area of precision fermentation, the giant obstacle is raising the operational costs high, as it is shadowed by the barrier of manufacturing funds. These complicated steps towards stretching have been hindered by economic constraints, which have endangered the creativity of even the most intrepid players, challenging the concept that grows and can smoothly change with regular budget allocation.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the precision fermentation ingredients market in 2024 as this region is the main leader in the trend linked to precision fermentation ingredients, which is being driven by rigid user demand for sustainable and alternative protein, an assistive regulatory surrounding, and robust investment too. The trend is noticeable by main inventions across the food and beverages, cosmetics sectors, and the pharmaceutical sector too, with the organizations developing this technology to make animal-free and high-value ingredients.

Trends of Precision Fermentation Ingredients in the United States

The United States Precision Fermentation Ingredients industry is witnessing fast development, which is driven by the growing demand for plant-based, sustainable, and functional ingredients across different sectors. As user choices move towards eco-friendly and healthier products, producers are heavily accepting precision fermentation procedures to generate good-quality ingredients like enzymes, proteins, and bioactive compounds too.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be a Notable Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific precision fermentation ingredients industry is rapidly developing as it is driven by the growing user demand for high-quality food products and sustainable tools in alternative protein technologies. Main trends count the development of animal-free dairy and the meat alternatives, assistive government policies, and the increased investment too.

Apart from this, fast urbanization and a rising middle class are increasing the urge for various, sustainable food options and good-quality ones too. Consumers in the Asia-Pacific are increasingly funding the clean-label, vegetarian products and vegan ones, which complements the demand for precision-fermentation ingredients too.

Trend of Precision Fermentation Ingredients in India

One of the beginning drivers of the precision fermentation industry in India is the developing urge for alternative proteins. With developing issues about the surrounding effects of regular animal farming and the demand for more sustainable food production machines, precision fermentation serves as a promising solution. It enables the manufacturing of plant-based and lab-grown proteins that copy the texture, taste, and nutritional profile of animal-reliant products, without the linked environmental footprint.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 41.48% Market Size in 2025 USD 6.68 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 9.45 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 151.67 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The protein segment dominated the market in 2024, as protein continues to be unique as a wellness powerhouse, which features the global urge for protein has been distributed across occasions and designs. Over the last year, milk and milk drinks have been on top as the number one product that has protein claims, which users said they have bought. At the same time, the alternative protein industry is rapidly changing as updaters encourage it beyond fourth-generation plant-based meat and the dairy analogs.

Precision fermentation may be a main puzzle piece in the worldwide protein transformation, specifically in the dairy segment. The high-level technology was a head-turning theme at the Future of Protein Production summit that took place in the Netherlands.

The heme and specialty proteins segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Heme and specialty proteins gained attention in precision fermentation ingredients because of the development in technological advancements, sustainable and alternative food products, and the rising user demand for these particular functional characteristics that these ingredients serve.

Also, the development in bioprocessing, data analytics, and strain engineering has developed the scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of precision fermentation matters. This has assisted the shift from lab-scale prototypes to large-scale and commercial manufacturing, which has been completed with regular animal-oriented products.

Production Micro-organisms Analysis

The yeast-based segment dominated the market in 2024 as fermentation is a natural biological process in which microbes like yeast or bacteria transform sugars into useful elements like alcohols, acids, or gases. Even when trained with current machines like genetic engineering, the procedure still depends on the natural metabolic process of these organisms, similar to how farmers have further developed crops with the assistance of chosen breeding.

The bacterial segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. In precision fermentation, the bacterial segment counts by using the genetically crafted bacteria as the " cell factories “to generate the particular ingredients. Scientist programs the bacteria that have a DNA series which shows the direction to make complicated organic molecules such as enzymes, proteins, and flavoring agents during the managed fermentation process.

The designed bacteria can generate a huge variety of enzymes for food processing as well as bioactive molecules for regular foods, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, too.

Formulation Type Analysis

The dry powder segment dominated the market in 2024, as this segment is a dominant and main part of the precision fermentation ingredient industry, which has carried out over half of the industry share in 2024. It counts as a series of ingredients and serves a main benefit for usage in the alternative proteins, food applications, and nutraceuticals, too.

There are various ingredients in the dry powder segment that are generated by drying and isolating the focused elements like enzyme, protein, or fat, after it has been generated by genetically crafted microbes.

The encapsulated/stabilized segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. The industry for the precision fermentation ingredients is rapidly developing, and the “encapsulated/stabilized designs are being segmented to witness notable growth. This kind of stabilisation is important for making sure that sensitive ingredients like the enzymes, proteins, and probiotics stay as effective and regular throughout the entire shelf life and in their final uses too.

Application Analysis

The alternative & plant-based segment Dominated the market in 2024, as this segment is witnessing a sharp development trajectory, with cutting-edge technologies such as precision fermentation, AI-driven agriculture, and SCP fermentation that have opened new places for the sector players. Hence, great possibilities to lead this sector in future generation formulations that can only be smoothly leveraged by alleviating this dominant issue of off-taste in the plant-based protein items.

The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Precision fermentation is utilised in the pharmaceutical sector to generate a huge variety of ingredients, ranging from advanced biologics and vaccines to antibiotics and hormones. By just programming micro-organisms like the yeast and bacteria, the technology serves a smoother, controlled, and scalable procedure for manufacturing complicated medicines.

Also, it serves as a controlled environment to generate high-value compounds with extraordinary potency, purity, and consistency.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct B2B supply segment dominated the market in 2024, as they are primarily sold with the help of direct business-to-business supply agreements, as well as through digital platforms and distributors. The industry is being driven by the food and beverage producers that are looking to develop with sustainable, regular, and animal-free ingredients, too.

Ingredient suppliers play an important role, particularly for the smaller producer, by carrying logistics, marketing, and inventory management too.

The online /digital segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Precision fermentation ingredients are initially sold through the digital marketing or online segment as they are utilised by other organizations to generate user goods. Main strategies concentrate on educating producers about the sustainable and technical advantages of the ingredients, and they use digital stages to make leads and create collaborations too.

Direct communications with clients are being managed through email campaigns that include technical product sheets, updates on the latest ingredient uses, and invitations to new webinars.

Top Companies in the Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market:

Blommer Chocolate Company:

BASF SE

Eden Foods

Brooklyn Cookie Company LLC

Ice Chips Candy LLC

General Mills

Conagra Foodservice ,Inc

Cargill Incorporated

Pepsico

Dairy farmers of America,Inc

Kellanova

Kayco

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient/Product Type

Proteins Collagen Whey and Casein Analogues Mycoprotein Heme Proteins

Enzymes Food and Industrial Enzymes

Flavors & Aromas Fermentation-Derived Compounds

Vitamins & Nutraceutical Actives

Lipids & Specialty Fats

Others Bioactive Peptides Polysaccharides



By Production Microorganism

Yeast-Based Systems Saccharomyces cerevisiae Non-Conventional Yeasts

Fungal Systems Filamentous Fungi Aspergillus, Trichoderma Species

Bacterial Systems E. coli, Bacillus, Corynebacterium

Algal/Cyanobacterial Systems

Spirulina, Chlorella, Anabaena



By Formulation Type

Dry Powder/Concentrates Protein Powders Nutrient Concentrates

Liquid Suspensions Enzyme Solutions Culture Media Blends

Encapsulated / Stabilized Formats Microencapsulated Nutrients Shelf-Stable Actives

Ready-to-Blend Ingredients Functional Mixes Beverage & Food-Ready Blends



By Application

Alternative & Plant-Based Foods Dairy Analogues Meat Substitutes Egg Replacers

Food & Beverages Flavoring Compounds Functional Ingredients

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements Proteins Vitamins

Animal Feed & Aquaculture Protein-Rich Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Excipients and Intermediates

Industrial & Specialty Applications Cosmetics Adhesives Biopolymers



By Distribution Channel

Direct B2B Supply Industrial & Food Manufacturers

Distributors & Traders Ingredient Suppliers Biotech Traders

Online / Digital Platforms E-Marketplaces Ingredient Exchange Networks



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

