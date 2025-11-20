AI Girlfriend App Market to Reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Virtual Emotional Support | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Girlfriend App Market size was worth USD 2.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2025-2032).

With an aging generation that is more drawn to virtual companions, the market is expanding due to the expansion of the youth population and unrestricted accessibility. These apps are aimed at young people seeking amusement, mental health assistance, and emotional support.





The U.S AI Girlfriend App Market size reached USD 0.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 22.19% from 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. dominates this industry due to its sophisticated technological infrastructure, large number of smartphone users, and high level of consumer adoption of AI-driven applications. Additionally, the younger generation's increased interest in mental health and desire for individualized digital companionship are anticipated to increase market demand during the projection period.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform, Android Segment Led the Market in 2024; Web-based Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Android segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.33% in 2024. Global availability of Android devices and high affordability of Android devices in the emerging economies are some of the key factors driving the AI girlfriend app market growth of the Android segment. Web-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.97% owing to the high demand to access across the platforms and the ability to use seamlessly without device restrictions.

By Subscription Model, Subscription-based Segment Led the Market in 2024; Freemium-based Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

Subscription-based model continues to lead with a 25.38% of the revenue share in 2024, driven by subscription-based and premium content service income. The freemium segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 24.07% due to adopting a user acquisition model that allows free access to a product & service, usually with an option for paid upgrades.

By Application, Mental Health Support Led the Market in 2024; Entertainment Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Mental Health Support segment leads the application category with a 41.40% revenue share in 2024, due to the increasing focus on emotional wellness coupled with digital self-help platforms. The entertainment segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR of 24.38%, resulting from the demand for AI-based interactive narrative and role-playing experiences.

Regional Insights:

Due to its expanding technology environment, high smartphone penetration, and rising awareness of digital mental health aids, North America has a 40.07% market share for AI girlfriend apps. The market is expanding because to the increasing presence of prominent AI industry players and a culture that is open to the advantages of digital companionship solutions.

With a GAGR of 24.05%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing area due to a young population, rising smartphone ownership, and a culture that values mobile entertainment. Bolt's gamified app features and native language app compatibility have helped it acquire some momentum in South Korea, India, and Japan.

Key Players:

Replika

Cleverbot

Kuki AI

Anima AI

My Virtual Girlfriend

AI Dungeon

Chai App

Dream Girlfriend

Virtual Lover

AI Friend

AI Girlfriend App Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Platform (iOS, Android, Web-based)

• By Subscription Model (Freemium, Subscription-based, One-time Purchase)

• By Application (Personal Companionship, Mental Health Support, Entertainment, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Realbotix unveiled Aria, a $175,000 life-size AI robot girlfriend at CES, offering customizable features, emotional interaction, and realistic expressions to address loneliness and enhance personalized companionship experiences.

, Realbotix unveiled Aria, a $175,000 life-size AI robot girlfriend at CES, offering customizable features, emotional interaction, and realistic expressions to address loneliness and enhance personalized companionship experiences. In March 2024, Tokyo-based MyShell raised $11 million to enhance its decentralized AI platform for building AI girlfriends and productivity apps, leveraging blockchain for creator royalties and supporting over 1 million users.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

User Behavior & Engagement Metrics – helps you understand session duration, daily/weekly active usage, and retention rates, enabling precise evaluation of user dependence patterns and monetization potential.

– helps you understand session duration, daily/weekly active usage, and retention rates, enabling precise evaluation of user dependence patterns and monetization potential. Emotional Intelligence Integration Index – helps you assess the depth of conversational empathy, contextual memory, and sentiment-adaptive responses, indicating the competitive maturity level of leading AI companion apps.

– helps you assess the depth of conversational empathy, contextual memory, and sentiment-adaptive responses, indicating the competitive maturity level of leading AI companion apps. Mental Health Impact Assessment – helps you analyze how prolonged AI companionship influences loneliness, emotional well-being, and digital intimacy trends, supporting ethical and regulatory considerations in the market.

– helps you analyze how prolonged AI companionship influences loneliness, emotional well-being, and digital intimacy trends, supporting ethical and regulatory considerations in the market. Ethical AI & User Trust Framework – helps you evaluate transparency, data privacy safeguards, consent mechanisms, and AI-behavior governance, revealing which platforms maintain strong user trust and compliance readiness.

– helps you evaluate transparency, data privacy safeguards, consent mechanisms, and AI-behavior governance, revealing which platforms maintain strong user trust and compliance readiness. Monetization & Personalization Efficiency Metrics – helps you understand how personalization-driven upgrades (e.g., premium personalities, voice packs, emotional depth tiers) impact subscription growth and user spending patterns.

