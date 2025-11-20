Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Q4 V1 Beta Release as Community Growth Surpasses 18,000 Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is moving through its development roadmap faster than expected. The team has now confirmed that the V1 beta release is scheduled for Q4, a milestone that has drawn even more attention to the project’s expanding ecosystem. With this update, excitement inside the community has grown, and the number of holders has already passed 18,000. As progress continues and demand strengthens, the presale is now entering one of its most intense stages.





The recent updates highlight how quickly the project is evolving. The combination of rapid community growth, strong presale traction, and advancing development has placed Mutuum Finance among the most active new DeFi crypto launches of the year. With the V1 beta on the way, many early buyers are monitoring the project closely as Phase 6 moves toward its final stage.

Community Growth and Rising Interest

Mutuum Finance has seen its community grow at a steady pace throughout the year. Passing the 18,000 holder mark is a major indicator of how much interest the project has attracted in a short period of time. This growth is driven by the consistent flow of updates, the clarity of the roadmap, and the speed at which the presale has moved.

The confirmation of the V1 beta release for Q4 has added even more energy to the community. The upcoming version will introduce core protocol components and give users their first chance to see how the system operates in a real test environment. This includes the liquidity pool structure, mtTokens, the debt-token system, and the liquidation bot. The initial supported assets will be ETH and USDT. Each roadmap update has helped strengthen confidence in the project, and the steady progress toward the beta release has been one of the main reasons behind the rising attention.

Detailed Presale Progress and Price Growth

The presale remains one of the strongest parts of the Mutuum Finance story. The token, MUTM, is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. This stage is now nearly at full allocation, with over 90% of its tokens already sold. The project has also raised more than $18 million so far, placing it among the top new crypto presales in terms of early-stage traction.





The presale began in early 2025 with a launch price of $0.01. Since then, the token has increased by 250%, with each stage reaching full allocation before moving to the next tier. This structure has created a consistent rhythm inside the community, where demand rises as each stage approaches its final days. Stage 6 has followed the same pattern, and with only a small share of allocation left, urgency has increased significantly.

Part of the excitement comes from the limit of tokens available at the current price. Once Phase 6 closes, the price will rise again, which is why buyers tend to move more aggressively when allocation passes 85%. The project’s 24-hour leaderboard also adds intensity. Each day, the top contributor receives a reward of MUTM, and this has helped maintain activity across all time zones.

Roadmap Phase 2

The project is currently deep into Phase 2 of its roadmap. This stage focuses on building the core components of the protocol, refining smart contract systems, designing risk models, preparing liquidity functions, and developing backend tools for analytics and security.

The confirmation of the V1 beta release for Q4 shows that development is on schedule. The team has already completed major technical milestones and is finalizing components that will be deployed on the Sepolia testnet. Once active, users will be able to interact with key protocol functions and test the early mechanics of the ecosystem.

This beta release is one of the biggest steps for Mutuum Finance so far. It marks the transition from concept to a working product. Because of this, many inside the community view the time before the beta as a key entry window. As Phase 6 nears full allocation, the pressure to secure tokens before further price increases is rising.

Phase 6 Approaches Completion

The momentum around Mutuum Finance continues to build. With more than 90% of Phase 6 already allocated, the remaining supply at the current price is limited. The combination of rapid community expansion, clear development progress, and consistent presale demand has set the tone for the final stages of the presale.

As the project prepares to enter the V1 beta phase, interest is expected to increase even further. The next months will be important for the entire ecosystem as Mutuum Finance moves closer to launching its protocol and transitioning into active utility.

With strong funding, a growing holder base, a clear roadmap, and Phase 6 nearly sold out, Mutuum Finance is shaping up as one of the most significant DeFi top crypto projects entering 2026.