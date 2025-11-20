Bitcoin Munari Challenges Conventional Crypto Projects Through a Competitive Structural Model





Bitcoin Munari opens its $0.35 public presale while outlining a phased architecture and Solana-first deployment sequence that differs from conventional blockchain project models.

HELSINKI, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has launched its public presale at an initial price of $0.01, beginning a ten-round distribution cycle that leads into the project’s January 20, 2026 SPL token release. The announcement highlights a development structure that diverges from traditional crypto project designs through its staged deployment and multi-network progression.

Multi-Layer Architecture Creates Distinction in Project Design

Bitcoin Munari introduces a development approach built around sequential infrastructure phases. The project starts on Solana, using the network’s high-throughput environment to support early operations, consistent fees, and developer-friendly tooling.

This setup allows token distribution and initial functionality to stabilize before the introduction of the project’s independent Layer-1 chain in 2027, where consensus, governance, and execution will be controlled natively.

The broader technical direction incorporates the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — defining the long-range structure of the platform.

Presale Framework Anchored in Fixed-Supply Economics

The presale allocates 53% of the total supply across ten fixed-price rounds ranging from $0.01 to $3.00. All presale tokens unlock at the time of the SPL launch on January 20, 2026, with no vesting or staged release schedules only for the team and the liquidity pool.

“Early supporters to have a real shot at becoming validators, and this pricing makes that goal achievable.” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.

A 21 million BTCM cap governs the supply model, reinforcing the scarcity parameters established in the project documentation and ensuring the distribution remains predictable through each round.

Roadmap Progression Extends Through 2026 Testnet and 2027 Layer-1 Launch

The roadmap outlines three major phases: Solana deployment, public testnet access in 2026, and the transition to the dedicated Layer-1 chain in 2027.

The testnet phase will introduce validator onboarding, stress-testing processes, and evaluation of the migration bridge designed to move SPL tokens to the mainnet on a 1:1 basis. Full mainnet release in 2027 will activate EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake consensus, validator governance mechanisms, and protocol-level privacy tools.

“A staged deployment schedule enables each component of the system to be evaluated under real conditions before the next phase becomes active,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “This structure supports predictable progression from initial token distribution to full network operation.”

Development Oversight Enhanced Through Third-Party Reviews

The Solana-based components prepared for launch have undergone multiple external evaluations. Independent reviews include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team. Each review examines different components of the project’s initial deployment, ranging from contract behavior to team identification procedures.

These materials establish the foundation for the next stage of technical oversight. Additional audits are scheduled for the 2026 public testnet, supported by performance testing, validator evaluation, and bridge verification ahead of the 2027 mainnet launch. The preparation ensures that the upcoming development phases progress with a documented and independently reviewed security baseline.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a staged development process that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, and optional privacy features at the protocol level. Its development plan focuses on long-horizon infrastructure, phased network expansion, and consistent architecture across the transition from initial deployment to full mainnet operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

