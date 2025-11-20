BWT Alpine Formula One Team and SEALSQ Kick-off Quantum Partnership at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A special event will be held at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to celebrate the commercial launch of SEALSQ's QS7001 quantum resistant chip, on November 21st at F1 Arcade as motorsport takes over the city.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and BWT Alpine Formula One Team today announced an exciting, new partnership bringing SEALSQ to the forefront of motorsport competition.

The collaboration will combine BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s engineering excellence with SEALSQ’s cutting-edge expertise in quantum-secure Semiconductors and quantum as a service capability, a pathway which will be explored by the team.

The partnership will focus on investigating the application of quantum-related technologies across aspects of BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s operation and security systems. SEALSQ is pioneering the future of secure technology with its work in post-quantum cryptography, secure microcontrollers, and Quantum-as-a-Service platforms. SEALSQ is providing and delivering solutions that protect data, authenticate devices, and enable secure, high-speed decision making across automotive, industrial, and connected ecosystems.

This vision aligns with BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s commitment to groundbreaking technology, precision and performance.

The partnership intends to position the team as one of the first in Formula One to be fully protected from the emerging threats of the quantum era. Quantum-resistant encryption supplied by SEALSQ can be deployed to prevent the compromise of strategic or technical information from a potential future quantum attack. Across the team, every exchange of data could be shielded by SEALSQ’s ingenuity.

“Racing is not only about speed on the track, but also about innovation in the lab and the cloud,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By merging our quantum and secure semiconductor expertise with BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s engineering excellence, we are building a new performance paradigm where technology and security accelerate together. This partnership showcases how quantum computing can evolve from research labs to real-world applications in one of the most demanding environments imaginable.”

This partnership follows the tradition of SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, in supporting world-class racing events and teams. WISeKey’s pioneering leadership in digital trust and cybersecurity was previously demonstrated through its participation in three editions of the America’s Cup, contributing to the victories of Team Alinghi and Oracle Team USA. Those projects showcased how secure and connected technologies could enhance performance, coordination, and data intelligence in high-stakes global competitions, a legacy that SEALSQ now extends to BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

“Partnering with SEALSQ represents a key milestone for BWT Alpine Formula One Team in preparation for an impressive new technological advancement,” said Guy Martin, BWT Alpine Formula One Team Global Marketing Director. “As we bolster our partnership portfolio, we are very excited to focus on this new frontier of technology. The capabilities of quantum technology are set to be a major development in computing and SEALSQ’s innovative protection align perfectly with the team’s future ambition.”

By bringing quantum security, computation, and semiconductors to BWT Alpine Formula One Team, the collaboration presents a step toward a future where quantum-powered precision drives both technological evolution and sporting excellence.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto under the leadership of Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times including the Drivers’ World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team’s most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors’ Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.