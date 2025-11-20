Infragistics Honored with 2025 SaaS66 TechRound Award

Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a global provider of UI/UX development tools and enterprise software solutions, has been honored by TechRound’s 2025 SaaS66 Award. Now in its fifth year, the SaaS66 TechRound Award recognizes the most innovative and impactful global SaaS companies. This award spotlights Infragistics’ contribution to the advancement of SaaS through scalable technologies, practical solutions, and consistent adaptation to industry needs.

Founded in 1989 by Dean Guida, Infragistics has focused on building software tools for developers, designers, and business users. Over the past three and a half decades, Infragistics has developed platforms that support data visualization, UI/UX development, embedded analytics, and team collaboration. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Infragistics has navigated multiple shifts in technology, from desktop applications to web, mobile and cloud, by reengineering its tools to match the requirements of evolving development frameworks such as Angular, React, and Blazor. Recent product releases have focused on streamlining collaboration between design and development teams, integrating analytics directly into applications, and adapting to changing expectations in digital workplaces.

"The strongest entries combined innovation with scalability, showing not only clever use of AI, and automation, but also a clear vision of how their solutions can grow with customers," said TechRound judge Sunil Dua, CRM and SaaS Strategist. "Collectively, the cohort highlights just how much energy and ingenuity is driving the SaaS ecosystem right now, and it was an honour to see so many bold approaches to rethinking industries.”

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized by TechRound for our continued development of cutting-edge tools that address modern software challenges in areas such as UI component design, embedded business intelligence, and digital team workflows,” said Jason Beres, COO, Infragistics.

Selection to the SaaS66 was based on independent evaluation by a panel of judges experienced in technology, product development, and SaaS strategy. Entries were assessed on criteria including relevance, adaptability, product utility, and long-term viability.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff, and its newest application Slingshot gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals. Infragistics’ clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

About TechRound SaaS66 Awards

The TechRound SaaS66 Awards recognize the top SaaS companies driving innovation and transformation across the software industry in the UK and Europe. Evaluated by an independent panel of experts, the awards celebrate organizations that are redefining the future of software through creativity, scalability, and real-world impact. For more information, visit www.techround.co.uk.