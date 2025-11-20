Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Size, Trends and Regional Data (2025-2035)

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market size was recorded at USD 26.31 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 40.58 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The importance of the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market generally lies in its essential role in securing and even protecting goods across a rising number of industries, mainly e-commerce, food and beverage, and healthcare.

What is Meant by Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes?

Sealing tape is an adhesive tape generally used to close and protect boxes; meanwhile, strapping tape is a high-strength, usually non-adhesive tape utilized to bundle or reinforce heavy loads and even pallets. Sealing tapes secure packages to protect against tampering and damage. The main drivers for the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market are the expansion of e-commerce, increasing global trade, and the demand for efficient and secure packaging across numerous industries, such as food and beverage, manufacturing, and logistics.

Major Private Industry Investments in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry

Clearlake Capital → Intertape Polymer Group (IPG): Private equity firm Clearlake Capital acquired Intertape Polymer Group, a key producer of sealing tapes, in a ~$2.6 billion deal, taking it private. Akoya Capital → Adherex Group: Akoya Capital backed the formation of Adherex Group, consolidating high-performance PSA tapes and films used in industrial packaging. Audax Private Equity → Innovative Chemical Products Group (ICP Group): Audax’s ICP Group acquired 3M’s pressurized polyurethane foam adhesives business, expanding its specialty adhesive products. Arkema → Bostik (via Ashland acquisition): Arkema acquired Ashland’s performance adhesives business, strengthening Bostik’s industrial adhesive portfolio, including strapping and sealing tapes.

What are the Latest Trends in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market?

Increased Demand for High-Tensile and Custom-Printed Tapes

The increase in e-commerce has contributed to a significant rise in parcel shipments, requiring stronger and more reliable tapes to guarantee products arrive safely. High-tensile tapes, made from materials such as polypropylene or PVC, provide superior strength as well as durability for heavy-duty applications and are vital for maintaining product integrity along with safety in complex supply chains. Printed tapes are increasingly utilized for tamper-evident purposes, with features such as warning messages or destructible materials to mainly protect product integrity and prevent counterfeiting.

Expansion of E-Commerce

The explosive growth of the e-commerce sector is a primary market driver, demanding secure, reliable, and efficient packaging solutions to protect products during transit. This trend has increased the need for high-strength, tamper-evident tapes that can withstand the rigors of complex logistics and ensure product safety until delivery to the customer's doorstep.

Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Driven by heightened environmental awareness, regulatory pressures (such as bans on single-use plastics), and consumer demand for eco-friendly products, manufacturers are innovating with sustainable materials. This has led to the development and increased adoption of recyclable, biodegradable, and paper-based tapes that help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and meet global sustainability goals.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry?

Increasing Demand from the Logistics and Manufacturing Industries

By driving the need for efficient, secure, and automated packaging solutions to handle high volumes of goods, reduce damage during transit, and improve supply chain visibility. The explosive expansion of e-commerce has led to a huge increase in parcel shipments directly to consumers. This surge demands reliable, high-performance, and usually tamper-evident packaging solutions, which standard tapes offer, driving significant market demand.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market?

Asia Pacific leads the market because of its booming e-commerce sector, rapid industrialization, and massive production base, mainly in China and India. Further, the region benefits from low labor expenses, domestically sourced raw materials, and a large workforce, which boosts production capabilities and even makes it a global export hub. The existence of numerous local producers and the availability of domestically manufactured raw materials thus strengthen the region's position and decrease reliance on imports.

China Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Trends

Key trends in China's market involve robust growth driven by e-commerce along with manufacturing, increasing need for sustainable and advanced tapes, and strong performance from polypropylene and strapping segments. Moreover, the booming e-commerce sector fuels the need for secure packaging, while a strong production base and advancements in tape technology have also led to the market's expansion.

Japan Market Trends

The Japanese market is driven by the need for high-precision, lightweight solutions in the electronics along automotive sectors, with a strong trend toward sustainability via recyclable and biodegradable tapes.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry?

The region is developing supply chain infrastructure, along with the mass adoption of automated packaging systems in fulfillment centers is raising the requirement for high-performance tapes compatible with automated application equipment. Thus, the exponential growth of online shopping in the U.S. and Canada has now created a massive need for secure, reliable, and usually tamper-evident packaging solutions to guarantee product safety during transit.

U.S. Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Trends

The U.S. market is driven by e-commerce expansion, the need for secure and even high-performance tapes, and rising environmental regulations. Key trends include the advancement of eco-friendly tapes, innovation in high-strength and even tamper-evident materials, and the incorporation of smart technologies such as RFID for supply chain security.

Canada Market Trends

The Canadian market is boosted by e-commerce, logistics, and a growing need for durable and customizable tapes. Key trends involve a shift towards eco-friendly and even recyclable tapes, technological advancements such as digital printing for branded packaging, and even increased adoption of automated packaging systems.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

Why did the Polypropylene Segment Dominate the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market in 2024?

This is owing to its cost-effectiveness, superior durability, and even versatile properties such as moisture resistance, high tensile strength, and flexibility. These features make it ideal for a broader range of applications, from securing shipments in logistics to offering reliable sealing for e-commerce and industrial packaging, contributing to its widespread acceptance by producers. Advancements have been made to enhance its sustainability, like developing recyclable formulations, which work with the rising focus on eco-friendly packaging.

Adhesive Insights

Why did the Rubber-based Segment Dominate the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market in 2024?

This is due to versatility across many surfaces, their exceptional bonding strength, and cost-effectiveness. These adhesives offer a strong, secure seal vital for packaging integrity, and many formulations provide clean removal without leaving residue, which is a major advantage for logistics and e-commerce. Further, many rubber-based tapes have the benefits of removing cleanly without leaving residue, which is especially beneficial in industries such as logistics and e-commerce, where products need to be presented in a clean state.

Application Insights

Why did the Carton Sealing & Inner Packaging Segment Dominate the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market in 2024?

This is due to the explosive expansion in e-commerce, which demands extensive, reliable sealing for product protection along with security. Carton sealing is essential in almost all sectors, including food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, and automotive, for securing products during transit and even ensuring they arrive safely. Thus, the ease of application for sealing tapes, mainly in high-volume automated fulfillment centers, enhances operational efficiency and reduces labor time.

Why is the Strapping & Bundling Segment Growing Rapidly in the Market During the Forecast Period?

This is due to the growth of e-commerce along with logistics, which increases the need for secure packaging for bulky loads. Strapping and bunding are important for stabilizing bulky or heavy loads, preventing shifting, as well as reducing damage during transit. This is vital for both heavy industrial goods and even consumer products. Numerous industries, including food and beverage, consumer electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, depend on secure bundling and strapping to protect their goods throughout the supply chain, driving the requirement for specialized tapes.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry

In September 2023, IPG is excited to start the new 170e water-driven acrylic pressure-sensitive carton sealing tape, programmed with 30% recycled film. This construction is a remarkable step in reducing the consumption of the latest virgin raw materials, thereby offering an overall lower carbon footprint. 170e manages the performance characteristics and even reliability of the carton closure product line.



Top Companies in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market & Their Offerings:

3M Company: Offers extensive Scotch® and Tartan® sealing and high-strength filament tapes for various applications, including e-commerce and cold-temperature use.

Avery Dennison Corporation: Provides pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes and materials for general carton sealing, bundling, and e-commerce packaging processes .

. Tesa SE: Manufactures high-performance adhesive tapes, including sustainable options and smart tapes with integrated RFID technology for logistics tracking.

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG): Specializes in film and paper-based packaging products, offering diverse sealing and strapping tapes for bundling and carton sealing across industries.

Shurtape Technologies LLC: Supplies a broad line of packaging tapes and dispensing systems for both manual and automated high-volume packaging applications.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Offers adhesives and sealants under brands like Loctite and Technomelt, though their primary focus is on adhesive chemistries rather than the physical tapes themselves.

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG: A manufacturer of industrial adhesive tapes and bonding systems, providing specialized solutions across various sectors.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics: Provides engineered, high-performance materials and some advanced adhesive tape solutions within its product portfolio.

Yongle Tape: A manufacturer of various adhesive tapes in China with offerings in industrial and automotive sectors.

Scapa Group Ltd.: A global manufacturer of bonding solutions and adhesive components for industrial and healthcare markets.

Berry Global Inc.: Produces engineered materials, films, and tapes, competing in the global market for sealing and strapping applications.

Nitto Denko Corporation: A Japanese diversified materials manufacturer that provides numerous adhesive products and tapes for industrial use.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Paper

Others

By Adhesive

Acrylic

Rubber-based

Silicone

Others

By Application

Carton Sealing & Inner Packaging

Strapping & Bundling

By Region

