AmeriLife Survey Finds Six in Ten Midlife Adults Now Manage a Parent’s Healthcare

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Across the country, a growing number of midlife adults are managing more than their own households. Between raising children and caring for aging parents, many have taken on the role of health and financial manager for two generations. A new survey from AmeriLife, a leading insurance and financial services organization, shows just how common this balancing act has become.

The findings reveal that six in ten midlife adults now manage at least part of a parent’s healthcare. Many say that includes reviewing insurance options, handling medical bills and navigating Medicare choices that have become increasingly complex.

“Caregivers are taking on more than ever before, managing not only the emotional toll but also the financial and administrative demands,” said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for Health at AmeriLife. “Together with our affiliated companies and their agents, we share a common goal: to help families feel more confident as they make important health and retirement decisions for their loved ones.”

According to the survey, nearly two in three respondents said they often or always feel like their parents’ healthcare manager, while more than half report moderate to high stress from helping aging loved ones with medical or financial paperwork. Many said their caregiving duties have made it harder to focus at work or keep up with their own families’ needs.

The report also highlights a growing need for trusted support as families navigate these overlapping responsibilities. Many caregivers say they rely on online searches or family advice when making health or financial decisions, often leading to confusion or second-guessing.

For the Sandwich Generation, the balancing act shows no signs of slowing down. Yet with the right tools, education and support, families can feel better equipped to manage care for multiple generations.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.