AlphaTON Bolsters Tech Leadership with New CTO to Drive AI Growth

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON), a dominant force in the Telegram and TON ecosystem - more than 1B users strong - today announced a key appointment to spearhead the development of next-generation blockchain and decentralized AI infrastructure.





The company today announced the appointment of Logan Ryan Golema as Chief Technology Officer, a move that signals a decisive shift from promise to production within the TON and Telegram ecosystems.

Golema is not a newcomer to the AlphaTON mission; he is an architect already shaping its success. His leadership was recently on full display at the flagship TOKEN2049 "Origins" Hackathon in Singapore, where, as AlphaTON Capital’s lead, he mentored top developer teams and oversaw the evaluation of groundbreaking applications. Under his guidance, teams "shipped at warp speed: from payroll and vaults to encrypted market design—all built inside Telegram, where users already are," demonstrating the rapid, real-world utility Golema is known for unlocking.

This proven ability to translate vision into working products is precisely what AlphaTON is prioritizing as the market demands results over rhetoric. Golema brings over 15 years of experience at the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web3, with a distinguished track record of building, scaling, and successfully exiting transformative technology ventures.

“Logan is a proven and pragmatic executor in the most dynamic environments,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “In a market that rewards tangible progress, his leadership is our ultimate assurance to investors. He understands the roadmap for our Cocoon AI initiative as well as our expansion across the Telegram ecosystem, and has already been actively building the infrastructure and community to make it a reality.”

His mandate includes deploying AlphaTON's GPU infrastructure to power Cocoon—a decentralized AI for Telegram's 1 billion users first unveiled by Pavel Durov—reinforcing our core mission: to build the infrastructure that makes data ownership a reality for everyone.

To provide investors and the community with direct insight into his vision, Logan Golema will be the guest at our first scheduled X Space AMA (“Ask Me Anything”). Meet Logan Golema, his team, and hear his strategic plan on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 11:30 am EST / 17 30 CET.

Key Accomplishments of Logan Ryan Golema:

Founding Engineer, Eliza Labs – Lead open source onboarding and management of global developers, later drove successful and organizational integration, scaling AI-driven solutions for government solutions within the parent company framework.





Technical Board Advisor & Appointed CEO, SophiaVerse – Led Web3 technology transfer and platform development post-TGE raise, managing global teams and building a connected digital ecosystem.





Successful Exit, GenPen AI – Created an AI-powered IDE 'Pre-Cursor' that automated API code and documentation generation, saving businesses significant time and cost.





Director of Operations, Partisia Blockchain – Oversaw product development later to become Parti.com and facilitated a $70 million presale and $5 million TGE raise as well as a $3m NFT raise for project (red).





Founder & CEO Lunargistics™ – Worked extensively understanding the needs of DoD and NASA for Web3 Space Domain Awareness facilitating technology transfers while educating public officials on digital transformation.





“I am excited to formalize my leadership at AlphaTON Capital at this pivotal moment,” said Logan Golema. “The opportunity to build scalable, decentralized technology that powers the AlphaTON ecosystem, supports Telegram’s network and defends human rights feels like the culmination of my life's work. We are moving from prototypes to products, and I am here to ensure we ship at warp speed.”



The appointment of a CTO with Golema’s caliber and proven track record within the TON ecosystem provides investors with a clear signal of AlphaTON Capital’s commitment to disciplined, execution-focused growth. It reinforces the company’s position as the premier NASDAQ-listed vehicle for gaining exposure to the convergent growth of the Telegram ecosystem, decentralized AI, and the global push for data ownership rights.



About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset company focused on developing the Telegram ecosystem and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

