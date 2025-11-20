Category Management Software Market to Hit USD 4.89 Billion by 2032, Driven by Retail Digitalization and Rising Demand for Real-Time Analytics

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Category Management Software Market size was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2032.

The market is expanding due to the growing popularity of cloud solutions, especially among small and medium-sized businesses who value their cost-effectiveness and scalability, and the trend of major businesses using a single, integrated platform.





The U.S Category Management Software Market was valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.71% during 2025-2032.

The early adoption of AI-based technology, the existence of significant market participants, such as Oracle and Epicor in the U.S., and the existence of a highly developed retail infrastructure are all factors contributing to this rise.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Segment Led the Market in 2024; Service is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

In 2024, the solution segment holds the largest revenue share of 63.48% of the market, owing to rising demand for AI-based tools to support assortment planning, price optimization, and shelf management. The service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.92%, due to the rise in demand for implementation, consulting, and training services.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Held the Dominant Share in the Market in 2024; On-premise is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The cloud segment leads the market with 61.39% revenue share due to the high demand for scalable, cost-efficient, and easily deployable cloud solutions continues to grow, the retail sector is increasingly embracing these technologies. The on-premise segment will have a CAGR of 12.83%, due to the presence of enterprises with stringent data governance, compliance, and customization needs.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; SMEs is the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2025-2032

In 2024, large enterprises will have the maximum category management software market share of 68.13% as they can spend on modern software ecosystems and integrate them with the digital infrastructure, which has already been adopted. SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.33% during the forecast period, owing to cost-effective and cloud-based solutions that require low IT infrastructure.

By Application, Retail Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Consumer-Packaged Goods is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2025-2032

Retail leads the application segment with 53.11% revenue share in 2024, fueled by the category management software industry's focus on shelf management, consumer trends, and forecasted demand. The consumer-packaged goods industry is expected to attain the fastest CAGR at 13.02%, owing to the need for seamless collaboration with retailers, optimization of shelf placement, and understanding consumer behavior.

Regional Insights:

Due to its robust retail architecture, high degree of digital adoption, and large number of international software vendors, North America will hold a 38.39% market share in 2024. With the promise of omnichannel optimization, personalized assortment planning, and widespread adoption by retailers, AI-based solutions are the fastest-growing solution category in the area.

At 13.11% CAGR, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate. Software adoption has been fueled by rising e-commerce penetration and IT investments among SMEs and regional players as China, India, and Southeast Asia compete to digitize their retail sectors.

Key Players:

Oracle Corp.

Aptos, LLC

Board International S.A.

INTERACTIVE EDGE

42 Technologies, Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Softvision

GEP

JAGGAER

DotActiv (Pty) Ltd.

Category Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.17 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.7% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Service)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Application (Retail, Distribution, Consumer Packaged Goods) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, the company unveiled JAGGAER One version 24.3, which implements several artificial intelligence-driven features to streamline the procurement lifecycle. The BOM costing and supplier development tools stand out as updates for category management to be smarter and more effective.

the company unveiled JAGGAER One version 24.3, which implements several artificial intelligence-driven features to streamline the procurement lifecycle. The BOM costing and supplier development tools stand out as updates for category management to be smarter and more effective. In Dec 2023, DotActiv launched its new cloud-based category management software, helping retailers gain new levels of data analytics and planogram automation. This initiative intends to help retailers maximize shelf space and drive category success.

