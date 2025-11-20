Gainwell Announces Enhanced Community Engagement Verification Platform with AI Precision Matching and New Innovation Ecosystem

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies announced a major expansion of its Gainwell CEV platform, introducing a next-generation AI-driven matching engine that achieves 99.5 percent accuracy in Medicaid eligibility verification. The enhanced platform also integrates a leading innovation partner network that seamlessly plugs into the verification journey. This enhanced ecosystem strengthens how states support individuals completing Medicaid community engagement and work requirements while improving the member experience and operational efficiency.

The new matching engine uses 40 advanced algorithms across all relevant data sources to increase confidence in identity verification and reduce the need for member outreach by maximizing data-based verifications.

“AI-powered data matching is transforming how states manage verification,” said Bill Allison, Gainwell Chief Client Officer. “By advancing the intelligence of the CEV platform and connecting it with a purpose-built ecosystem of partners, we are helping agencies verify more information through data, reduce manual intervention, and give individuals a clearer, more supported path to completing their requirements.”

Built on decades of eligibility and verification expertise, the expanded CEV platform now incorporates mobile-first workflows, guided engagement tools, automated verification of volunteerism hours, AI-based employment opportunity tools, and flexible APIs that enable partners to connect directly into the verification pathway—creating a unified experience for members and state agencies.

As part of the platform expansion, Gainwell is collaborating with partners whose capabilities align with and enhance the verification journey:

Argyle – Brings a critical link in income verification through state-of-the art, user-permissioned verification technology, with connections to payroll providers, gig employers, and banking institutions.



Databricks – Provides a scalable, compliant, and governed Data Intelligence Platform that unifies every data source, automates data quality and matching, and enables efficient verification with cutting-edge AI models to help protect program continuity for eligible beneficiaries.



FindHelp – Delivers nationwide infrastructure for eligibility, enrollment, redetermination, and community-engagement compliance. Its benefit enrollment technology and referral network of 960,000 program locations used by 70% of Medicaid MCOs enable states to automate verification, reduce administrative work, and guide individuals to qualifying work, training, and volunteer opportunities with real-time documentation.



Fortuna Health – Provides mobile-first guided navigation support for eligibility, enrollment, renewal, and transitions between programs. Personalized outreach, multilingual assistance, and simplified document submission reduce friction and help increase completion rates. Fortuna operates in more than nine states and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BoxGroup, and Y Combinator.



Unite Us – Leverages predictive analytics and a proprietary, platform-agnostic Self Sufficiency Score to guide triage and target outreach. Closed-loop referrals connect members to services across agencies and partners, with outcomes securely tracked. Approver-verified hours are delivered to state systems for automated verification. Gainwell CEV can layer Unite Us alongside existing discovery tools or as an end-to-end solution.



Gainwell has more than five decades of experience supporting health and human services programs and more than 70 million Medicaid members nationwide. The enhanced version of Gainwell CEV reflects this experience by helping agencies improve accuracy, streamline processes, and strengthen engagement with the communities they serve.

Gainwell Technologies is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhance provider experiences, while safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost-containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

