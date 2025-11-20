Why the TESSAN 30W Surge Protector Power Strip Is a Smart Buy for Tech Users This Black Friday

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global manufacturer of consumer power-management solutions, today announced a major expansion of its product development efforts with the introduction of a new compact surge-protected power strip . Also TESSAN sees this as a response to the trend of use of multiple devices in homes, offices, schools, and while traveling.

As families and businesses adopt more technology into their routines—from laptops and tablets to smartphones, cameras, and smart accessories—TESSAN recognizes power accessibility as a crucial element of day-to-day operations. Challenges such as limited outlets, bulky chargers, and the risks associated with unstable power remain widespread. The TESSAN 30W Surge Protector Power Strip, the company’s latest innovation, provides a compact, reliable, and safe solution designed to meet the needs of a wide range of modern users.

New Multi-Port Surge-Protected Power Strip Developed for Versatile Use

The new model TESSAN presents has a multi-port design, which includes four AC outlets; also, the company has included two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. Of the USB-C ports, TESSAN has implemented 30W fast charging, which in turn is able to power compatible mobile devices and tablets more efficiently.

Despite TESSAN’s small size, the company has included many functional design updates. TESSAN features a low-profile flat plug extension, which is ideal for tight spaces, and also has included to-go mount points, which allow users to secure the power strip to walls, desks, or work areas in which space is at a premium.

Engineered for the traveler, the remote worker, the student, and the creator, the model also does for TESSAN what the company aims for: to put together versatility and portability. Also, it’s light, which means it’s easy to take from home to the office and while on the go.

Design Focused on Supporting Modern Hybrid and Mobile Lifestyles

According to reports from TESSAN’s engineering team, the company puts forward that design, which focused on the issue of increased mobility that TESSAN sees in today’s digital work environment. There are more people working across many locations—they are at home, in their office, in a co-working space, in a classroom, or at their travel destination—and what is key to them is that they have consistent access to power.

In all industries and home settings, TESSAN has seen a growth in the use of many electronic devices, reported a TESSAN spokesperson. The company has developed a very compact and safe and, at the same time, very adaptable power solution. TESSAN has put in features for surge protection and many charging options into a small package, which also supports the mobile and flexible needs of modern users.

Enhanced Electrical Safety: A Core Component of the Development

Safety is at the core of TESSAN’s engineering efforts. The company has introduced a surge protection system into the new model, which is put in place to protect sensitive electronics from power fluctuations, instability in voltage, and large power spikes. That is very important, as TESSAN sees people using more expensive personal electronic devices for work, communication, education, and travel.

An integrated auto power switch allows consumers to control the distribution of electricity to many connected devices; it is also a safety feature, which in turn improves energy management.

Ongoing R&D Efforts Strengthen TESSAN’s Innovation Strategy

The rollout of this compact surge-protected power strip is a piece of TESSAN’s larger investment in research and development. TESSAN also sees the company doing more to improve upon its range of universal travel adapters, USB charging hubs, and power strips by putting focus on safety features, performance, and space-efficient design.

TESSAN reports the company’s engineering teams are working on advanced updates, which include improved USB-C power delivery, updates to the surge protection modules, and growth in travel-adaptive solutions, which will better support international users.

Addressing Key User Segments: Students, Creators, Travelers, and Remote Workers

While it is put forth as a universal solution, this design paid special attention to users who require consistent multi-device access. Students living in space-constrained dorms require reliable power sources; digital artists use many devices, which include cameras, tablets, and editing tools—they count on many charging ports; travelers charge at hotels, airports, and in shared living spaces, which have limited outlet access.

Remote workers, who are growing in number all around the world, also see the value in TESSAN’s offerings in terms of improved cable management and better workspace organization.

Availability and Technical Information

With Black Friday Coming Soon , the new power strip is now highlighted on TESSAN’s website, complete with in-depth technical details, material information, and engineering notes.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global player in power management accessories which includes multi-outlet power strips, surge protectors, universal travel adapters and USB charging hubs. The company is also developing compact, easy-to-use products which support the growing number of personal and professional devices in residential, commercial and educational settings. Through continuous research and innovation, TESSAN is transforming the future of portable power access, electrical safety and multi-device connectivity.

