BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a provider of global power and charging technology, today announced the launch of the TESSAN Voyager 205 , a next-generation universal travel adapter engineered to support increasingly complex charging demands across international environments. The introduction represents a significant development in the company’s ongoing expansion of GaN-based power systems.

Rising Demand for Multi-Device Charging Solutions

As TESSAN sees in the growth of professional, student, creator, and traveler use of large digital systems, the issue of centralized charging infrastructure is of great import. TESSAN sees that users are operating laptops, tablets, cameras, phones, and their accessories at the same time, which in turn is creating a market for a single high-capacity power solution, which also must function in many different environments.

TESSAN reports that TESSAN sees here a very specific design of the Voyager 205, which is a result of that shift, which in turn TESSAN sees as a reduction in the use of many separate chargers and region-based adapters.

GaN Technology at the Core of the Voyager 205

Voyager 205 is powered by a 205W GaN architecture, which also allows for great output in a small size. TESSAN sees that charge times are reduced and thermal performance improved when compared to traditional silicon-based systems.

The adapter includes:

1 AC outlet

6 USB-C ports

1 USB-A port





This configuration does it all by supporting the simultaneous charge of a wide range of devices, which range from high-wattage laptops to mobile accessories.

Focus on Electrical Safety and Stability

Across large variations in power conditions between countries, TESSAN put in a number of electrical protection features into the Voyager 205. Also reported by the company is that their safety architecture includes

Dual-fuse protection system

Intelligent output management

Automatic power shutoff

Flame-retardant enclosure materials

These features are put in to reduce overheating, prevent overload, and protect sensitive electronics during charge cycles that run for a long time.

Insights from TESSAN’s Engineering Team

A TESSAN spokesperson reported that as user behavior changed, so did the development of the device.

People are using a greater variety of powerful devices, which also have to perform well no matter where their travel takes them, reports the spokesperson. The Voyager 205 was designed to be a reliable, international charging solution.

This is in line with a trend that is playing out across the industry at present of increased mobile work, remote options, and international business travel.

Industrial Design and Portability Enhancements

Beyond the technical performance, which is already impressive, the Voyager 205 sports a custom-contoured exterior that improves heat dissipation and also enhances durability. In terms of ease of use, the product team put emphasis on portability, and that is how they were able to create a compact profile ideal for travel bags, briefcases, and the office.

Design is for people that travel often or that have home, office, and remote work environments, which TESSAN puts to use.

GaN Technology’s Growing Role in the Power Industry

Industry reports note that TESSAN sees an increase in the use of GaN power systems, which is due to what they do best: efficiency and small size. As users adopt more powerful devices, traditional chargers are becoming inadequate in terms of performance and portability. TESSAN’s use of GaN in the Voyager 205 is in step with this tech shift.

The company reports that TESSAN is to push forward with the release of GaN components, which is a key element of TESSAN’s long-term development strategy.

User Feedback as a Guiding Element of Product Development

TESSAN reports that customer feedback from international travelers played a large role in the design of the Voyager 205, which in turn had particular influence in the areas of port distribution, power balancing, and mechanical durability. Travelers put forth what they required:.

Simplified charging in unfamiliar regions

Reduced dependency on multiple accessories

Improved heat control during multi-device charging

Space-efficient solutions for compact luggage

These results were used in the making of many of the design choices.

Durability, Heat Management, and Structural Improvements

Voyager 205 has better internal structures and thermal engineering elements for which supports long term use. Also TESSAN sees an improved air flow design which in turn improves heat dissipation and in that way TESSAN gets more stable performance at full load.

Material options, which include flame-retardant elements and reinforced casing, are put forth to see which device’s life span is increased, especially so for travelers who use the gear, which has to weather repeated use.

Compatibility Testing and Global Use Cases

TESSAN reports that the company has performed internal tests on the Voyager 205 which are related to its use in different parts of the world. Although the adapter does not take the place of voltage converters in areas that require them, it does offer wide scale plug support for international travel, remote work, education abroad, and cross border business.

It also has a multi port layout which makes it a great solution for airports, hotels, coworking spaces and temporary workstations.

TESSAN’s Strategy for Mobility and Charging Innovation

The rollout of Voyager 205 is a step in TESSAN’s greater plan to take over the global travel tech stage. As remote work and digital mobility are on the rise, the company puts forth variable solutions that address present issues in multi-device settings.

The 205 series is a part of TESSAN, which includes a number of related products in the areas of GaN power, safety tech, and compact design.

More Information

On the official product page, you will find out more about the Voyager 205, which includes technical details and compatibility info, with Holiday Sale Now On deals available.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global player in consumer electronics, which includes travel power adapters, multi-port charging solutions, and safety-focused power accessories. TESSAN also reports that they develop products that support what TESSAN sees as the present and future of device technology in home, office, and international settings.

