Stop Fighting for Outlets at Airports: TESSAN Voyager 205 Black Friday Preview

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a leading provider of charging and power solutions, today announced the launch of the Voyager 205 , which is TESSAN’s new universal travel adapter, which the company put forth in response to ever-growing power requirements from global travelers, remote workers, and creators. Equipped with 205W GaN charging technology and multiport connectivity, and also in terms of advanced safety features, the TESSAN Voyager 205 is a large step forward in portable power management for those who use many high-performance devices.





The rollout of the Voyager 205 marks TESSAN’s push into developing solutions that address the growing need for small-scale, reliable, and efficient charging options in the mobile work, digital nomad, and international travel spaces.

Meeting the Demands of a Mobile World

Today’s travelers are equipped with a range of devices, which include laptops, tablets, cameras, and wireless accessories, each with their own charging needs. Outdated travel adapters fall short in terms of power, included safety features, and also in terms of what they can charge, depending on which region they are from. The Voyager 205, which TESSAN put forth as a solution to these issues, brings to the table the ability to charge up to 8 devices at once, thus combining many charging stations into one portable unit.

Through the use of one AC outlet and six USB-C ports, which also include one USB-A port, the company has designed this device to charge both old and new electronics at the same time. For professionals that require constant device access for remote work, content creation, or online collaboration, this feature is very important.

Innovative 205W GaN Technology

Voyager 205 uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which has become a primary player in the field of high-performance power delivery. In that which is GaN, TESSAN sees it outperform silicon in many ways; it provides for greater efficiency, less heat production, and also brings to bear greater wattage in a more compact package.

This technology, which TESSAN has in the Voyager 205, allows the company to support very demanding devices like laptops and portable workstations while at the same time keeping a compact and travel-friendly design. Also, TESSAN sees in the case of GaN’s efficiency that the company has improved device longevity and safety, which is a focus of TESSAN’s in providing reliable and high-performance power solutions.

Global Compatibility and Travel-Ready Design

The Voyager 205 is designed for the international market, which it does by including many different plug types, which are compatible in over 150 countries. This, which is that TESSAN may not have to use region-specific adapters at all, allows travelers to keep their devices running the same way no matter what the location.

The adapter, which TESSAN designed for easy portability. The company went with a compact and ergonomic layout, which in turn makes it easy to throw in a bag or a travel kit, a trend TESSAN is seeing more of in minimalistic travel and in efficient workspace management. Also, by putting in all users’ charging needs into one device, the company reduced clutter in both home and on-the-go setups.

Enhanced Safety Features

Safety is a primary issue for global power players, which TESSAN sees play out in markets with diverse electrical standards. The Voyager 205 has in it a number of safety features, which include:

Dual-fuse protection

Intelligent output management to balance power distribution.

Automatic power-off in abnormal conditions

Flame-retardant materials

Short-circuit and surge protection





These measures see to it that both the user and the connected devices are protected, which in turn meets industry standards for reliable and safe charging.

Industry Trends and Market Relevance

The release of Voyager 205 is in step with the overall trend in the charging solutions industry. With the growth of remote work, international collaboration, and digital content creation TESSAN has seen an increase in demand for portable, high capacity and multi-port charging solutions. Also according to market research professionals and frequent travelers, they put out adapters which are safe for use with multiple devices at the same time and which also work across regions that have different electrical standards.

TESSAN’s new 205 model is designed for today’s needs, which the company achieves through the use of advanced GaN technology, multi-device capability, and international compatibility; thus, the company presents a solution for the ever-changing requirements of a mobile and connected workforce.

Product Development and Innovation

TESSAN is committed to the development of the Voyager 205, which is a part of TESSAN’s ongoing research and development. The company looked at global charging standards and device power needs and also took into account user input from professionals and frequent travelers in the creation of this product.

The company’s aim has been to present solutions for what users’ real-world issues are, reports TESSAN’s spokesperson. The Voyager 205 TESSAN puts together power, safety, and portability in one device, which in turn allows users to be productive and connected at all times.

Through the integration of many charging ports and safety features into a single device, TESSAN also puts forward sustainability and practicality, which in turn reduces the need for multiple chargers and cables while the company sees high performance maintained.

Availability and Additional Information

Here is the Voyager 205 from TESSAN. With Black Friday coming soon , TESSAN is expanding its range of high-efficiency power products and also reports to have more updates in the coming months, which will include GaN-based technology and multi-device charging solutions.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a tech company that puts out power management solutions for customers at home and at work all over the world. The company sees itself as being at the forefront of bringing out very innovative, efficient, and safe charging solutions for the ever-changing wants of its global base. The company’s product range includes portable power banks and multi-port chargers as well as state-of-the-art travel adapters for use around the globe.

Press Contact:

TESSAN Communications Team

Email: Derien@tessan.com

Organization: Tessan

Phone: +1 833-362-9899

Website: https://tessan.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Tessan. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72c56d45-def2-46e2-ad50-49bbb56aa795