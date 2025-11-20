Birch Allergy Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 9.8% and Value Reaching USD 2.60 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Birch Allergy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.60 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2025 to 2032. This strong market growth is driven by rising global awareness and diagnosis of birch allergies, coupled with advancements in treatment options and increasing healthcare spending. An expanding patient population and growing demand for allergen-specific immunotherapies are further supporting market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Global Birch Allergy Market Key Takeaways

Pharmacotherapy segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for over two-fifths of the global birch allergy market share in 2025.

Based on age group, adult segment is slated to hold a prominent market share of 34.2% in 2025.

By route of administration, oral category is expected to account for nearly half of the global market share in 2025.

North America is set to remain the undisputed market leader, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global birch allergy industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.2% in 2025, is poised to emerge as a hotbed for birch allergy companies during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Birch Allergy and Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new birch allergy market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. A major growth driver is the increasing prevalence of birch allergy and seasonal allergic rhinitis worldwide.

Climate change and urbanization are increasing birch pollen exposure by extending pollen seasons. As a result, more individuals are developing allergic rhinitis and seasonal allergies, leading to higher demand for birch allergy diagnostics and treatments.

People with birch allergies often opt for antihistamines, corticosteroids, decongestants, and immunotherapies to manage their symptoms. Thus, growing incidence of birch allergies is expected to stimulate growth of the birch allergy market during the forecast period.

High Treatment Costs and Potential Side Effects Limiting Market Growth

The global birch allergy market outlook remains positive, owing to rising prevalence of birch pollen allergies. However, high cost of allergen immunotherapies and side effects might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Allergen immunotherapy or biologics for severe birch pollen allergies can be costly. This limits their adoption in low- and middle-income regions, thereby lowering overall birch allergy market demand. Similarly, side effects, especially from immunotherapy, may limit patient adherence, potentially affecting market growth.

Advancements in Treatment Options Creating Growth Opportunities

There is a growing focus on allergen-specific immunotherapies like sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) and subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for the management of allergic rhinitis. These novel therapies offer long-term relief by targeting the underlying immune response. Increasing development and adoption of these treatments is expected to boost growth of the birch allergy market during the forecast period.

Emerging Birch Allergy Market Trends

Rising awareness and diagnosis are creating a conducive environment for the birch allergy market growth. People in the contemporary world are increasingly becoming aware of birch pollen allergies, prompting them to opt for various diagnostic tests. This is expected to uplift demand for birch allergy treatments in the coming years.

Growing interest in personalized medicine is an emerging trend in the birch allergy market. This trend is encouraging companies to develop tailored therapies for individual allergen profiles.

Top players are increasingly investing in R&D to develop novel biologics and targeted therapies like monoclonal antibodies for birch allergies. This will provide an additional thrust to market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst’s View

“The global birch allergy industry is set to record strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of birch allergies, improved awareness and diagnosis, and advancements in treatment options,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Birch Allergy Market

Event Description and Impact Climate Change and Extended Pollen Seasons Description: Rising global temperatures extending birch pollen seasons. Impact: Increases demand for birch allergy treatments and diagnostics as exposure periods lengthen. European Regulatory Changes in Allergy Treatment Description: EU approval of new birch allergy treatments. Impact: Creates competitive pressure on existing birch allergy treatment manufacturers. Technological Advances in Personalized Allergy Medicine Description: Genomic testing for allergy predisposition. Impact: Expands early intervention market for birch allergy immunotherapy.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in birch allergy market report:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ALK-Abelló A/S

Stallergenes Greer

LETI Pharma

HAL Allergy Group

Roxall Medizin GmbH

Desentum Oy

Anergis SA

Key Developments

In September 2025, Regeneron announced positive results from two Phase 3 trials evaluating its first-in-class antibody blockers for cat and birch allergies. These trials demonstrated that a single dose of allergen-specific antibody blockers significantly reduced allergy symptoms compared to a placebo.

In April 2025, ALK’s ITULAZAX tree pollen tablet was approved for treatment of children by the health authorities of 17 EU countries. The tablet is expected to be available in stores in the coming months, ahead of the 2025/2026 pollen allergy season.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pharmacotherapy Antihistamines Intranasal Corticosteroids Others (eg., Decongestants, etc.)

Immunotherapy

Diagnostics Skin Prick Test Serum Specific IgE Testing



Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric





Route Of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral

Parenteral

Others (Nasal)



Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Allergy and Immunology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others (Research and Academic Institutes)



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



