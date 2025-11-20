Anti-Obesity Drug Market to Reach USD 82.55 Billion in 2032, Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.87 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 82.55 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.01% from 2025 to 2032. The market’s strong expansion is driven by the growing worldwide incidence of obesity and the increasing need for effective pharmaceutical treatments. Continued innovation in drug formulations, along with the development of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, further supports sustained market growth throughout the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2824

Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market Key Takeaways

Global anti-obesity drug demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2032.

Prescription drugs segment is slated to dominate the industry, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global anti-obesity drug market share by 2025.

Based on drug class, GLP-1 receptor agonists segment is expected to account for a market share of 22.1% in 2025.

By route of administration, oral segment is set to hold 32.1% of the anti-obesity drug industry share by 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance, capturing 38.3% of the global market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.2% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for anti-obesity drug companies during the assessment period.

Rising Obesity Burden Fueling Anti-Obesity Drug Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest anti-obesity drug market analysis outlines major factors driving growth. Increasing prevalence of obesity and related chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

Obesity is becoming a major global health problem, with the number of affected people increasing rapidly. According to the World Obesity Federation, more than 1 billion people will be living with obesity by 2030. This surge is expected to drive demand for anti-obesity drugs during the forecast period.

High Treatment Costs and Non-Pharmacological Approaches Limiting Growth

The global anti-obesity drug market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases. However, high cost of treatment and growing competition from non-pharmacological approaches might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Prescription anti-obesity drugs and newer therapies like GLP-1 receptor agonists are quite expensive. This makes them inaccessible for a large portion of the population, thereby dampening overall anti-obesity drug market demand.

In addition, many obese individuals opt for dietary interventions and bariatric surgery. Likewise, popularity of natural and alternative weight loss supplements is increasing. These, in turn, could slow down growth of anti-obesity drug market during the forthcoming period.

Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2824

Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Unlocking Growth Opportunities

People are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This rising focus on health and wellness is increasing interest in anti-obesity drugs that support weight management. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are finding new opportunities to expand in this market.

Rise of digital health and online weight loss programs is also contributing to market growth. Many of these programs recommend or include prescription anti-obesity drugs as part of personalized treatment plans. This will also create a conducive environment for the growth of anti-obesity market.

Emerging Anti-Obesity Drug Market Trends

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are revolutionizing obesity treatment. These anti-obesity drugs have significantly reduced body weight in clinical trials. Their success in clinical trials is driving higher demand, which is expected to boost growth in the global anti-obesity drug market.

An emerging trend in the anti-obesity drug market is the expansion into highly lucrative pockets. Leading pharmaceutical companies are continuously introducing novel obesity treatments across Asia Pacific nations. For instance, in June 2025, Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India. This expansion is expected to play a key role in boosting the global anti-obesity drug market value during the forthcoming period.

There is increasing research and interest in combination therapies, such as pairing GLP-1 receptor agonists with other metabolic agents, to enhance efficacy as well as support patient adherence. This growing trend is expected to support market expansion in the coming years.

Top players are focusing on developing newer, more effective agents, especially GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and dual agonists (GLP-1/GIP) with high efficacy and fewer side effects. For instance, Novo Nordisk plans to initiate late-stage clinical trials of its experimental obesity drug, amycretin, in both injectable and oral forms during the first quarter of 2026. These advancements will likely boost growth of the anti-obesity market.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2824

Analyst’s View

“The global anti-obesity drug industry is set to experience strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of obesity, escalating health and wellness awareness, growing popularity of combination therapies, and advancements in new drug formulations,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Anti-Obesity Drug Market

Event Description and Impact GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Expansion and Innovation Description: Next-generation GLP-1 dual and triple agonists are being developed. Impact: Pipeline drugs like tirzepatide and retatrutide are improving treatment effectiveness and expanding market opportunities. Asia-Pacific Market Penetration and Demographic Trends Description: India is experiencing a growing middle-class obesity epidemic. Impact: Rising disposable income and lifestyle-related diseases are creating a large untapped market. Technological Integration Description: AI-powered personalized dosing platforms are being explored. Impact: Machine learning helps optimize treatment outcomes and reduce side effects, which encourages wider market adoption.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in anti-obesity drug market report include:

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Orexigen Therapeutics

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Zafgen

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals





Key Developments

In September 2025, Eli Lilly announced plans to launch its experimental weight-loss pill, orforglipron, in India. The drug belongs to a new class of GLP-1 medicines that help reduce appetite.

In September 2025, Pfizer announced plans to acquire Metsera and its next-generation obesity portfolio. This acquisition will help the company tackle the rising burden of obesity by offering effective anti-obesity treatments.

In March 2025, Eli Lilly announced plans to launch its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), in lucrative markets like Brazil, India, and Mexico in the second half of 2025.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Drug Class Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Semaglutide Liraglutide Tirzepatide

MC4R (Melanocortin-4 Receptor) Agonists Setmelanotide

Lipase Inhibitors Orlistat

Noradrenergic & Serotonergic Drugs Phentermine Diethylpropion Phendimetrazine

Combination Therapies Phentermine/Topiramate Naltrexone/Bupropion Others

Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitors Empagliflozin Canagliflozin

Bile Acid Sequestrants Colesevelam

Amylin Analogs Pramlintide

Others (Late Phase Drugs, etc.)

Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral

Parenteral

Others (Transdermal)



Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Brand

Generic

Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Male

Female

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric



Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Weight Management Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Weight Loss Supplements Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news