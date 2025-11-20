Bitrue Revitalizes Flagship Earn Product With New XRP Offer

JACÓ, Costa Rica, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced a revitalization of its staking service by relaunching an XRP investment offer that first debuted in 2019.





In an opportunity exclusive for new users who may be finding it difficult to manage recent volatility spikes, new entrants to the cryptocurrency space can now invest their XRP at 6.8% APR and continue to earn while waiting for the markets to regain stability.

This rate mirrors the first offer that Bitrue provided to its users in 2019, when Bitrue became the first cryptocurrency exchange in the world to launch a flexible staking service by offering XRP investments to its users. Such investment offers are now commonplace among all exchanges, showcasing Bitrue’s visionary and innovative approach to digital finance that continues guiding its development to this day.

“The recent market downtrend is a familiar sight for multi-year crypto veterans but it’s a tough environment for new users who may not be used to extreme volatilities.” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue. “The relaunch of our classic XRP offer provides a safe-haven for users to park their assets and ride out the storm as best as possible. For users who regret that they didn’t begin investing 10 years ago, we hope that this echo of a previous age will act as a beacon of renewal and encourage people to catch the growth coming over the next decade.”

This news comes at a time when XRP is gaining significant institutional level interest, including the ongoing launch of multiple ETFs which are expected to accelerate investment levels over the next several years. On-chain activity is also growing significantly with settlement rates growing by 200% in recent weeks and the number of wallets steadily increasing, suggesting an increasing level of behind the scenes support for the coin.

“Signs of institutional growth for XRP are already very clear - the launch of Canary Capital’s XRPC saw a record-breaking $59,000,000 in volume within its first day, while Ripple continues to build out its internal capabilities via $4bn in acquisitions within the last few years.” continued Mr. O’Neill. “When evaluating which coins will appreciate the most in an upcoming recovery, we believe XRP will be a strong contender, and we are very happy to help our consumers grow their wealth via this asset.”

XRP investments at 6.8% APR for new users are available right now at www.bitrue.com . The investment provides daily interest payouts with the freedom to cease the investment at any time without penalty.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing diversified digital financial services through blockchain technology. The platform supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products, including spot trading, futures, OTC, staking, copy trading and Alpha trading. With its extensive asset coverage, Bitrue ranks among the top exchanges in XRP markets by trading volume. It also provides a variety of staking and investment products with annualized rates of up to 30%, balancing liquidity and credited rewards. Centered on security and user protection, Bitrue actively partners with projects such as XRP and ADA, driving the growth of the digital economy through continuous product innovation and global ecosystem collaboration.