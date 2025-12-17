New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue

JACÓ, Costa Rica, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has just entered its second week of Christmas celebrations with the launch of a new unlimited raffle event featuring special prizes for every participating member.

The exchange is taking time to spread some seasonal cheer and help people achieve their own personal Santa Rallies with boosted investment rates and fun games. Numerous special events have been launched to put extra coins into everyone’s stockings for this yuletide season, with even more planned as the year comes to a close.

The seasonal festivities kicked off a few days ago with the Xmas Starter Boost which is rewarding newcomers to the platform with elevated investment rates of up to 7% on mainstream coins like Bitcoin, XRP, USDC and more - offers which due to popular demand have been extended and will now be available right up until the end of the year!

The second round of celebrations begin today, December 17th, as Bitrue’s Christmas Frenzy Event goes live and runs right through to December 30th.

During the Christmas Frenzy users can complete simple tasks such as registering for the event, depositing coins, and sharing the event with their friends in order to earn raffle tickets. Each ticket guarantees a prize so nobody walks away empty handed, and one lucky winner will have an amazing story to tell the family at Christmas dinner when they win the Grand Prize of 1 BTC! Newcomers can double up on rewards by registering for the event before depositing for the Starter Boost, allowing them to stretch their funds further.

Additional prizes include 1 ETH, 1 SOL, 100 ADA, and XRP prizes ranging from 5 to 0.01, and as every raffle entry is guaranteed to win something, everyone will be coming away from the event with their pockets a little heavier.

Starting on December 22nd the third wave of celebrations will hit and everyone will be able to count down the days to the new year with special limited time fixed term staking rates of up to 5% for BTC, ETH, XRP and more. Interest on these coins will be paid out daily with no time commitments allowing everyone to wake up and enjoy their new presents every day.

These events have been organized by Bitrue as a way of saying thank you to its community of 40 million registered members while providing a little bonus during a period that many investors have been struggling with. These extra incentives will help traders get back into the game and help them find their footing as we move into another action-packed year for the crypto industry.

The end of the year will see more events coming for customers interested in futures trading, with further details to be published by Bitrue in the coming weeks.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing diversified digital financial services through blockchain technology. The platform supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products, including spot trading, futures, OTC, staking, copy trading and Alpha trading. With its extensive asset coverage, Bitrue ranks among the top exchanges in XRP markets by trading volume. It also provides a variety of staking and investment products with annualized rates of up to 30%, balancing liquidity and credited rewards. Centered on security and user protection, Bitrue actively partners with projects such as XRP and ADA, driving the growth of the digital economy through continuous product innovation and global ecosystem collaboration.