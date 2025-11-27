Bitrue Unveils Major Boost to Stablecoin Earnings, Delivering Higher Returns to Global Users

JACÓ, Costa Rica, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitrue has today unveiled a major expansion of its passive-earnings suite, introducing significantly boosted interest rates across leading stablecoins — including RLUSD from Ripple and PYUSD from PayPal. Users can now access the updated programme directly through Passive Earnings to secure stronger, more consistent returns amid a turbulent global market.





The expansion comes during a difficult time for retail investors, who may be finding it difficult to read market conditions and are increasingly opting to de-risk into safer and more reliable investment options.

“In an environment of exceptional volatility and no clear signs of future direction, we are seeing our customers moving to stablecoins in order to ride out the storm, but the appetite to profit from these holdings remains,” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue. “With our new stablecoin expansion we’re able to meet this demand and provide a valuable service to struggling investors.”

The boosted stablecoins are free from investment caps and include:

RLUSD at 7% APR

PYUSD at 5% APR

USDC at 4.5% APR

USDT at 4.3% APR

Bitrue has additionally launched a repertoire of offers that are exclusive to new users on the platform, providing medium-term bonuses for new investors that will help them kickstart their crypto portfolios. The newly provided offers include:

Tronix TRX at 7% APR for 180 days

Cardano ADA at 6.5% APR for 180 days

Solana SOL at 6.5% APR for 180 days



These opportunities have been initiated in conjunction with a re-launch of XRP available at 6.8% APR, which debuted the previous week and echoed the very first staking opportunity that Bitrue ever offered in 2019.

Bitrue has additionally been building out its Launchpool offerings, recently completing a distribution of 100,000 Monad to its users and highlighting the platform’s ability to identify and provide its supporters with high-utility coins. The exchange is following up on this with a brand new distribution of 1,000,000 MIN from Minswap, a notable launch coming from the Cardano ecosystem. The newest MIN Launchpool has been made available for users who stake either ADA or the exchange’s native platform token BTR. With recent Launchpools consistently yielding over 20% APY on average, Bitrue is proving once again that early supporters get the biggest edge.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing diversified digital financial services through blockchain technology. The platform supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products, including spot trading, futures, OTC, staking, copy trading and Alpha trading. With its extensive asset coverage, Bitrue ranks among the top exchanges in XRP markets by trading volume. It also provides a variety of staking and investment products with annualized rates of up to 30%, balancing liquidity and credited rewards. Centered on security and user protection, Bitrue actively partners with projects such as XRP and ADA, driving the growth of the digital economy through continuous product innovation and global ecosystem collaboration.