Visit Denver Unveils the Ultimate Mile High Winter Getaway with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Denver kicked off the winter travel season with a national media tour featuring Travel Trends Analyst Gabe Saglie, highlighting why Denver is one of the country’s most exciting and accessible winter destinations.

This winter, travelers are seeking destinations that combine holiday charm, mountain adventure, and vibrant urban energy, and Denver delivers it all. From dazzling seasonal experiences to easy access to the Rockies, the Mile High City offers something for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.

Denver continues to shine as a four-season destination with 300 days of sunshine, world-class dining, iconic cultural institutions, and top-tier sports. Visitors can ski by day, catch Broadway-caliber performances at night, explore historic markets, or attend the 120th National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in January, celebrating the city’s Western heritage.

During the media tour, Saglie will share why Denver has become the ultimate winter getaway, from holiday traditions to cultural adventures to mountain access, including:

DENVER’S HOLIDAY MAGIC

Denver transforms into a festive wonderland each holiday season, with downtown serving as the heart of the celebration:

The Mile High Tree, a seven-story, 110-foot immersive art installation, stands taller than any tree in Rockefeller Center history and features 60,000 LED lights. Free nightly shows are choreographed to multicultural holiday music, and up to 140 guests can step inside the tree for an immersive experience.

Surrounding the tree is Denver’s Christkindl market, where visitors explore a Bavarian-style holiday village with artisan gifts, wooden huts, mulled wine, and festive German treats.

The Nightly Holiday Drone Show returns for 41 nights beginning November 21 through New Year’s Eve, bringing 600 synchronized drones to life above Denver’s skyline with animated holiday scenes.

Visitors can also enjoy long-standing traditions such as “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, or experience Holiday Tea at the Brown Palace Hotel.





WINTER ADVENTURES BEYOND THE HOLIDAYS

Denver’s winter season extends well beyond December:

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo bring 16 days of family-friendly Western heritage each January.

Outdoor enthusiasts can snowshoe through the Boulder Flatirons or Rocky Mountain National Park, enjoying stunning winter scenery with Denver’s near-constant sunshine.

The city’s cultural scene includes the Denver Art Museum, immersive experiences at Meow Wolf, and major Broadway productions such as SIX, Water for Elephants, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Sports fans can catch the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, surrounded by top-tier dining and entertainment.

Denver is home to more than 30 Michelin-recognized restaurants, making it one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the U.S.





EASY ACCESS TO COLORADO’S MOUNTAINS

For ski and snowboard enthusiasts, Denver offers seamless access to world-class slopes:

The Winter Park Express Ski Train eliminates the need for a rental car, transporting riders directly from Denver’s Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort.

The train operates on a special holiday schedule from December 19 to January 4, running Friday–Sunday; from January 8 to March 29, it operates Thursday–Sunday.

One-way fares start at $19, with children 12 and under priced at half-fare, making mountain trips easy and affordable for families.





GETTING TO DENVER IS EASIER THAN EVER

Denver International Airport currently offers the most nonstop domestic destinations in the country, providing easy access from nearly any major U.S. city. Convenient train service connects travelers directly from the airport to Denver’s downtown Union Station, making car-free travel simple and efficient.

For more information, including winter travel guides, hotel deals, and trip-planning tools, visit: VisitDenver.com

