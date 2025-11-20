Infrastructure Breakthrough as Bitcoin Munari Completes First Solana-to-Mainnet Integration Framework

Bitcoin Munari’s public presale is underway at the initial price of $0.35 as the project details the first iteration of its Solana-to-Mainnet integration framework, marking a key milestone in its multi-phase technical roadmap.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is progressing through its public presale at the initial $0.01 round, part of a ten-stage distribution cycle that runs through the project’s January 20, 2026 SPL token release. The presale phase coincides with the completion of the project’s first Solana-to-Mainnet integration framework, establishing the structural foundation for its transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027.

Solana Integration Framework Establishes Transition Structure

Bitcoin Munari’s initial deployment on Solana provides an execution environment for early operations, liquidity access, and user onboarding. The newly completed integration framework outlines the technical path connecting this phase to the upcoming mainnet, including migration logic, validator-side tools, and token-mapping systems.

The broader roadmap aligns with the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — which define the project’s long-term architectural direction.

Presale Progress Anchored in Fixed-Supply Distribution

The ongoing presale distributes 53% of the total supply across ten fixed-price rounds ranging from $0.1 to $3.00. All allocations release simultaneously on January 20, 2026, when the SPL token goes live on Solana.

A capped supply of 21 million BTCM underpins the model, ensuring that each round follows the predetermined pricing schedule and that distribution remains limited, transparent, and consistent throughout the presale period.

Roadmap Advances Toward 2026 Public Testnet

Development continues toward a public testnet planned for 2026, which will include validator onboarding, stress testing, and evaluation of the migration bridge between Solana and the mainnet. Testnet participants will have access to validator software, performance tools, and cross-chain migration functions.

“The integration framework gives us a defined pathway from the Solana phase to the Layer-1 deployment,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “Each stage is structured to ensure continuity between the initial token operations and the independent blockchain that follows.”

Structural Model Defines Transition Between Networks

Bitcoin Munari’s architecture adopts a staged sequence rather than a single-chain launch. Initial token operations, distribution processes, and early liquidity take place on Solana, while governance, consensus, and execution shift to the dedicated Layer-1 network in 2027.

The migration mechanism uses a 1:1 conversion model, allowing SPL tokens to be exchanged for native BTCM once the mainnet becomes available. The separation of phases enables each component to mature independently before forming the unified system.

Development Oversight Enhanced Through Independent Reviews

Technical components associated with the Solana deployment have undergone external evaluation. Third-party assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

These reviews form the foundation for the additional auditing scheduled for the 2026 testnet, where further analysis will focus on consensus performance, migration security, and node behavior ahead of the 2027 mainnet launch.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

