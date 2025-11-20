Novarad to Showcase AI-Driven Enterprise Imaging Modules and Workflow Innovations at RSNA 2025

Showcasing next-generation AI imaging tools and workflow innovations designed to unify and modernize enterprise imaging.

 | Source: Novarad Corporation Novarad Corporation

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad, a leading provider of AI-powered enterprise imaging, mobile medical imaging, and AR surgical navigation, announced its participation at the RSNA 2025 Annual Meeting in Chicago, taking place November 30–December 4. The company will highlight new advancements designed to help healthcare systems modernize imaging workflows, eliminate silos, and improve clinical efficiency.

At Booth #3737, Novarad will demonstrate major updates across its enterprise imaging ecosystem, including:

  • AI-enhanced diagnostic tools for neuroradiology, cardiac imaging, and advanced 3D visualization
  • Non-PACS imaging modules, including:
    • SnapView (mobile image capture)
    • CryptoChart (secure image sharing)
    • MammoIQ (breast imaging + MQSA automation)
    • NovaCardio (cardiac imaging)
    • NovaRIS (radiology workflow management)
  • Shadow archive reduction strategies enabled through enterprise imaging
  • Enhanced interoperability, workflow orchestration, and cross-facility collaboration

“Novarad is delivering a unified, AI-driven enterprise imaging ecosystem that goes far beyond traditional PACS,” said David GrandPre, VP of Product. “Our newest solutions help radiology teams work faster, communicate more effectively, and access complete imaging data wherever care happens.”

Novarad’s platform is purpose-built to address key imaging challenges, including shadow archives, slow cross-department workflows, fragmented imaging histories, and rising demand for mobility and interoperability.

For more information on RSNA 2025, visit the official event site.

About Novarad

Novarad delivers innovative radiology and enterprise imaging solutions that give healthcare providers clarity, efficiency, and confidence across the imaging workflow. With more than three decades of experience and thousands of installations worldwide, Novarad continues to advance how clinicians access, interpret, and share medical imaging.

