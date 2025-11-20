SecureTech Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results

Achieves Profitability and Accelerated Growth

Roseville, Minnesota, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $3.7 million, reflecting the first full quarter of consolidated results from AI UltraProd.

Gross profit of $1.0 million, representing a healthy gross margin of approximately 27%.

Net income attributable to SecureTech shareholders of $490,999, compared to a net loss of ($93,708) in the prior year quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 basic, marking SecureTech’s first profitable fiscal quarter.

Strengthened balance sheet with total assets of $15.4 million and stockholders’ equity of $10.4 million.

“We are thrilled to report a profitable quarter and the successful integration of AI UltraProd into our operations,” said J. Scott Sitra, President and Chief Executive Officer of SecureTech Innovations. “This milestone demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our team’s dedication. With AI UltraProd’s cutting‑edge 3D printing technologies, Piranha Blockchain’s blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives, and Top Kontrol’s patented automotive safety systems, we are building a diversified portfolio positioned for long‑term growth.”

Mr. Sitra continued, “Our uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market earlier this quarter has already enhanced visibility and credibility with investors. Looking ahead, we are focused on executing our roadmap: finalizing recapitalizing the business, pursuing additional strategic acquisitions that will be further accretive to earnings, uplisting to a national exchange, and spinning off Top Kontrol to further unlock shareholder value. We believe these initiatives will accelerate our upward trajectory and generate lasting returns for our shareholders.”

Outlook

SecureTech expects continued revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 as AI UltraProd scales production capacity and expands into new markets. Management remains committed to disciplined execution, innovation, and the creation of significant shareholder value.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. is a pioneering innovator in blockchain, Web3, and cybersecurity technologies. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, it is developing cutting-edge technologies and platforms to securely store and transfer digital assets and enhance online privacy and protections. Additionally, SecureTech is known for its groundbreaking safety device, Top Kontrol®, an advanced anti-theft and anti-carjacking system designed to preserve life and protect property. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, piranhablockchain.com, and topkontrol.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

