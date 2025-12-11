SecureTech Directs AI UltraProd’s U.S. Expansion Through High-Growth ADU Market

SecureTech formalizes U.S. “beachhead” strategy for its AI-driven construction subsidiary, targeting the rapidly growing Accessory Dwelling Unit sector and future lighthouse projects

Roseville, Minnesota, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, AI UltraProd, Inc. (“AI UltraProd”), intends to enter the U.S. market with an initial focus on the high growth ADU sector.

A strategic review by SecureTech’s executive and consultancy team identified ADUs as the most efficient and scalable U.S. “beachhead” for AI UltraProd’s AI-driven 3D printing platform. The ADU market is projected to grow from approximately $19.6 billion in 2025 to more than $43 billion by 2034, while the U.S. reportedly continues to face a 3–4 million-unit housing shortage.

SecureTech, which recently completed its full acquisition of AI UltraProd Group, believes the subsidiary’s integrated ecosystem—proprietary materials (Geo Mix, Geo Add), multi-robot matrix (GR1, RF1, RC1, RT1), and AI-driven generative design—positions it to address these needs. AI UltraProd’s systems can print vertical wall structures for a 2,000 sq. ft. home in days, with significant reductions in labor and material waste.

“The Board and executive team at SecureTech see ADUs as the fastest and most disciplined way to validate AI UltraProd’s technology in the U.S.,” said J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech Innovations, Inc. “Smaller, high velocity ADU projects allow AI UltraProd to demonstrate performance, generate early revenue, and establish references for broader expansion.”

AI UltraProd generated over $3.7 million during the three months ended September 30 and is positively contributing to SecureTech’s consolidated financials (as reported in the Third Quarter 2025 results). With full integration complete, the subsidiary is projected to approach eight-figure revenue by year end 2025, with additional growth expected in 2026.

“Our team views the U.S. ADU market as a practical proving ground,” added Xing YunZhu, Director of AI UltraProd. “The ADU focus is the first step in a roadmap extending to medical facilities, disaster relief housing, smart infrastructure, and next-generation industrial and off-planet construction.”

SecureTech and AI UltraProd are advancing plans for a U.S. “Lighthouse Project” - a compact, high-impact deployment showcasing the AI-integrated construction platform in a live American environment. Further details on the initiative, deployment locations, and strategic partnerships will follow.

For readers interested in the technology and strategy behind AI UltraProd’s U.S. entry, management encourages reviewing the company’s thought leadership article: “How AI Driven Robotics and 3D Printing Are Building the Future of Construction — Starting With Your Backyard.”



Developers, housing authorities, policy stakeholders, and strategic partners interested in AI UltraProd’s ADU initiatives and upcoming lighthouse project are encouraged to contact SecureTech or AI UltraProd directly or visit our respective websites for future updates and announcements.

About AI UltraProd

AI UltraProd, Inc. specializes in revolutionizing industrial services and manufacturing by integrating breakthrough artificial intelligence with cutting-edge industrial 3D printing technology and machinery. This groundbreaking approach optimizes the entire process, from conceptual design to production to delivery management, dramatically reducing manufacturing times and costs while providing clients with a distinct competitive edge. AI UltraProd’s growing intellectual property portfolio includes 24 issued patents, one pending patent, and 20 additional patents in development.

For more information, please visit www.aiultraprod.com.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. is a pioneering innovator in blockchain, Web3, and cybersecurity technologies. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, it is developing cutting-edge technologies and platforms to securely store and transfer digital assets and enhance online privacy and protections. Additionally, SecureTech is known for its groundbreaking safety device, Top Kontrol®, an advanced anti-theft and anti-carjacking system designed to preserve life and protect property. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, piranhablockchain.com, and topkontrol.com.

