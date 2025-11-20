FirstFarms adjusts the expectation for the year based on decreasing pig prices

Based in particular on the recent decrease in pig prices and assuming that these prices remain at the current level throughout the year, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the previous announced expectations for 2025 by 25 mDKK, and narrowing the range by 10 mDKK, to an EBITDA in the level of 60 - 90 mDKK and an EBIT of minus 10 - 20 mDKK.

Announced expectations 2025 EBITDA EBIT

20 November 2025 60 - 90 mDKK -10 - 20 mDKK

11 July 2025 85 - 125 mDKK 15 - 55 mDKK

31 March 2025 70 - 110 mDKK 0 - 40 mDKK

13 March 2025 115 - 155 mDKK 45 - 85 mDKK

FirstFarms A/S

