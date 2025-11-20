The White House’s Hidden AI Agenda: A New Chapter in American Power?

Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneath the noise of Washington politics, a different kind of effort is quietly taking shape — one that could redefine the next century of American leadership. According to Buck Sexton, a former CIA counter-terrorism officer , a series of recent high-level White House meetings signals a plan far more sweeping than any ordinary policy shift.

Sexton describes these meetings as the backbone of a long-term strategy to reindustrialize the United States — using advanced technology to restore the kind of self-reliant economic and military power not seen since the mid-20th century.

Artificial Superintelligence: The Core of the Plan

At the center of this quiet agenda lies a single idea: America must lead the world in Artificial Superintelligence — or risk surrendering the future to its rivals. Sexton says the administration’s goal is not just to keep pace, but to dominate.

“This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about,” Sexton said. “This is Artificial Superintelligence – or ASI.”

The technology, capable of designing and improving itself without human input, represents what Sexton calls the new “engine of power.” He warns that whichever nation controls ASI will effectively shape the economic, industrial, and military systems of the modern world.

“Whoever controls this form of AI, controls the world,” he said.

America’s Race Against Time

Sexton believes the urgency inside the White House stems from growing concern about China’s rapid progress. Intelligence officials and industry leaders, he says, are aligned on one point — that the first country to reach Artificial Superintelligence will dictate the global order.

“He’s 100% convinced controlling ASI won’t just shift the global balance of power… it will completely rewire it – and China intends to be first.”

Sexton says this new initiative, which he refers to as “Manhattan 2,” echoes the secret wartime project that propelled America into its postwar dominance. The difference, he explains, is that this time the goal isn’t to build a weapon — it’s to build the foundation for a new economy.

Rebuilding the Nation’s Industrial Backbone

The meetings, according to Sexton, are focused not only on Artificial Intelligence itself but also on how it can be used to rebuild America’s industrial base. He pointed to the decline of domestic manufacturing as a vulnerability that AI-driven automation could help reverse.

“Our factories have been shut down – our small towns — the heartbeat of America — have gone to waste,” Sexton said.

He believes the administration’s strategy is to leverage AI to bring production back home — reviving small-town economies, modernizing infrastructure, and securing critical supply chains. “This new AI race — what I’m calling Manhattan 2 — is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away.”

Restoring the American Dream

Sexton drew parallels between this current moment and the years following World War II, when the U.S. transformed its military innovation into civilian prosperity.

“Look at what happened after World War II,” he said. “When America built the original Manhattan Project, we didn’t just win the war… we won the next fifty years.”

He believes the same can happen again — if the nation moves quickly. “It’s going to revive the American Dream – make it real again.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who served in the Middle East and Asia during the Global War on Terror. After leaving government service, he became co-host of the nationally syndicated Clay & Buck Show, one of the most listened-to political radio programs in the United States. Sexton continues to analyze the intersection of defense, intelligence, and technology shaping America’s future.