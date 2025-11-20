Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Telix, Freeport, and Primo Brands to Contact the Firm About their Rights Before Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX), Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE:FCX), and Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX)

Class Period: February 21, 2025 to August 28, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2026



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materials overstated the quality of Telix’s supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Telix’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Class Period: February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport’s workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Freeport-McMoRan’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Class Period: June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024 and/or November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the complaint, on June 17, 2024, Primo Water and Blue Triton Brands announced they had agreed to merge in a "[t]ransformative all-stock transaction" and that the combined company is expected to have "significant financial and operating leverage" and " enhanced distribution capabilities " that positioned the combined company "for sustained long-term growth." The deal closed on November 8, 2025.





" that positioned the combined company "for sustained long-term growth." The deal closed on November 8, 2025. The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants spoke positively about the merger and merger integration process; however, the merger integration between the companies was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover, contrary to defendants' statements assuring investors that the execution was "flawless," the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company's financial results.





Plaintiff alleges that on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands revealed that it was replacing its CEO and that the Company was slashing its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. During the corresponding conference call, the newly appointed CEO admitted that the Company "probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams" and that "[t]here's no doubt that speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption." On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined $8.20 per share, or more than 36%, from a close of $22.66 per share on November 5, 2025, to close at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025, wiping out $2.0 billion in market capitalization in two trading days.





