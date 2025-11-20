ROHM Expands High-Accuracy EROM Models for Shunt Resistors

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced its expanded lineup of EROM (Embeddable BCI-ROM) models for shunt resistors now available on ROHM’s website. In addition, these models are now standard in Siemens’ electronic thermal design software, Simcenter™ Flotherm™*.

ROHM’s shunt resistors are widely used in automotive and industrial equipment applications, where their high-accuracy current detection and superior reliability are highly valued. We have added the PMR series to the EROM lineup, alongside the previously available PSR series.

The EROM models achieve high accuracy with a measurement deviation within ±5% for both surface temperature (ΔT) and thermal resistance, enabling thermal analysis that closely reflects actual operating conditions. This contributes to improved simulation accuracy in the thermal design phase and enhances overall development efficiency.

Furthermore, by standard implementation in Simcenter™ Flotherm™, these models make it easier for component manufacturers and set manufacturers to share thermal analysis data. This allows for highly accurate and efficient simulations while maintaining the confidentiality of proprietary information.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to enhance the support for customers’ design and development activities through both its high-performance components and advanced simulation models.

*Standard in Simcenter™ Flotherm™ 2510 and later.

