DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of California Casualty Indemnity Exchange Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at California Casualty Indemnity Exchange. California Casualty Indemnity Exchange learned of a data breach on or about November 5, 2025.

About California Casualty Indemnity Exchange

California Casualty is a customer-owned insurer serving educators, law enforcement, and firefighters.

What happened?

On or around November 5, 2025, California Casualty Indemnity Exchange detected suspicious activity on its IT network. The company immediately secured the system and began an investigation. That investigation determined that, between September 2 and September 8, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed the network and copied files containing sensitive personal information. The data involved may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, dates of birth, tax identification numbers, and/or financial account numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding California Casualty Indemnity Exchange, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the California Casualty Indemnity Exchange data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

