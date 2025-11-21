Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025

Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces today that it has completed the fourth tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 31 July 2025 and ended on 14 November 2025, the company repurchased 667 653 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 006 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 13 November 2025 to 14 November 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 13 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 200 36.08 36.25 35.95 151 536 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.08 36.25 35.90 144 320 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 806 35.60 35.75 35.40 171 094 MTF CBOE 3 000 35.58 35.75 35.40 106 740 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 16 006 35.84 36.25 35.40 573 690

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 693 shares during the period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 493 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 November 2025 1 400 35.94 36.00 35.90 50 316 14 November 2025 1 210 35.52 35.65 35.35 42 979 17 November 2025 1 200 35.32 35.70 34.90 42 384 18 November 2025 1 483 34.44 34.65 34.10 51 075 19 November 2025 400 34.25 34.30 34.20 13 700 Total 5 693 200 454





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 November 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 November 2025 200 35.75 35.75 35.75 7 150 17 November 2025 293 35.57 35.70 35.30 10 422 18 November 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 November 2025 1 000 34.70 34.90 34.50 34 700 Total 1 493 52 272

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 319 shares.

On 19 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 114 609 own shares, or 4.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

