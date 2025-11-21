U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Size to Surpass USD 5.68 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market size is calculated at USD 1.85 billion in 2024, grew to USD 2.07 billion in 2025, and is projected to surpass around USD 5.68 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.88% between 2025 and 2034.

Key Takeaways

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the web-based segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the time and attendance segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the staff scheduling segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the projection period.

By end use, the healthcare facilities segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, the home care settings segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR in the coming years

What is U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software?

U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software are digital tools that are intended to automate and optimize how medical care services manage their workforce. These platforms streamline procedures such as managing shifts, employee scheduling, tracking time, and confirming compliance with guidelines. By systematizing tasks, the software helps lower administrative challenges, minimizes human error, controls labor expenses, and enhances the overall efficacy of processes.

For Instance, In November 2025, MRO announced the acquisition of Clinetic, a leading recruitment management platform designed to help healthcare organizations and life sciences companies find, screen, and enroll patients for clinical trials with greater speed and precision.



The increasing emphasis on patient-centric care and enhanced medical care results is fuelling the demand for medical staff scheduling software. Effective scheduling straight impacts the quality of care by confirming that the correct healthcare specialists are available at the right time, therefore reducing patient waiting times and lowering the challenges of burnout in the medical care workers. Which, in turn, drives to higher patient satisfaction and advances overall medical care delivery, further increasing market growth.

What are the Key Drivers in the U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market?

The increasing acceptance of cloud-driven healthcare staffing and scheduling software solutions. This deployment provides various benefits like remote accessibility, scalability, lower IT overheads, and automatic updates, which are specifically advantageous for medical care organizations looking to enhance their operational effectiveness. These solutions support enhancing staff allocation, lowering overtime expenses, and ensuring compliance with labor laws. With the growing trend towards digital renovation in the medical care sector, cloud-driven healthcare staff scheduling software is becoming progressively popular, contributing significantly to market growth.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market?

In February 2025, the World Economic Forum (WEF) launched the India Digital Health Activator, a new initiative to accelerate digital health adoption, interoperability, and innovation through public-private collaboration.

In November 2025, InteliChart, the award-winning leader in patient engagement technology, announced the launch of InteliSense, its intelligent AI platform designed to bring automation, efficiency, and humanity to every part of the patient journey.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market?

Chronic understaffing, heavy workloads, and mandatory overtime contribute significantly to employee burnout and dissatisfaction. Poorly balanced or rigid schedules make it difficult for staff to rest adequately, impacting their well-being and performance.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 2.07 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 5.68 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.88% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment Mode, application, End use Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled UKG; BookJane; AMN Healthcare; Oracle; Aya Healthcare; ShiftMed; QGenda; RLDatix; Bullhorn Inc.; SmartLinx; Infor; eSchedule; Sling; Connecteam; Amergis; Medecipher (a Snapcare company) Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country & segment scope.

Segmental Insights

By Deployment Mode Analysis

What Made Cloud-Based services the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

The cloud-based segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, as cloud-driven medical care services intensify partnerships among medical care providers, patients, and stakeholders. Cloud technology enables saving patient reports automatically over cloud storage, which means patients no longer need to carry their healthcare reports when visiting the physicians. It amplified scalability to match practice requirements, expense savings by lowering the need for on-site structure, and enhanced data compliance and security.

The web-based segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period due to efficient web-based software that offers home health care organizations the capability to cooperate in real-time from wherever, at any time. Healthcare and organizational staff have access to real-time data concerning all agency actions, and it make decisions faster and more precisely. The complete availability of a patient’s healthcare record enables a team of physicians and agency leaders to review, manage, direct, and influence patients’ care and achieve expected results positively.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Size 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Web-Based 0.46 0.51 0.56 0.61 0.67 0.73 0.80 0.87 0.95 1.04 1.14 Cloud-Based 0.65 0.75 0.86 0.98 1.13 1.30 1.49 1.70 1.95 2.24 2.56 On-Premises 0.46 0.51 0.56 0.61 0.67 0.73 0.80 0.87 0.95 1.04 1.14 Mobile Installed 0.28 0.31 0.35 0.39 0.43 0.49 0.54 0.61 0.68 0.76 0.85

By Application Analysis

How Does the Time and Attendance Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The time and attendance segment led the U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market in 2024, as time and attendance software support businesses in improving efficiency, lowering labour expenses, and staying compliant with employment guidelines. Tracking employee hours precisely removes manual mistakes, lowers time theft, and allows HR teams to focus on strategic aims rather than admin responsibilities. This enhances scheduling accuracy and supports controlling payroll expenses by averting overpayments, unapproved overtime, or buddy punching.

The staff scheduling segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the upcoming period, as significant medical care staff scheduling software also accommodates progressive formats such as four-on, four-off models or continental shift patterns. It shapes well-composed and fair shift schedules. Lowering last-minute scheduling disturbances and lowering the challenges of staff burnout. It improves interior communication and direction, icon list, and confirms compliance with labor laws and industry guidelines.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Size 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Time and Attendance 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.2 HR and Payroll 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 Scheduling 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.5 Talent Management 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 Reporting & Analytics 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 Others 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3

By End-Use Analysis

How did the healthcare facilities dominate the Market in 2024?

The healthcare facilities segment held the biggest share of the U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market in 2024, as flexible staffing also enhances staff morale since this policy is favourable to each patient. The enlarged availability of care throughout significant working periods means the members of the permanent staff are not as stressed and burnt out. Flexible staffing enables field hospitals to summon specialists temporarily. Increasing access to dedicated knowledge improves overall service delivery in medical services.

The home care settings segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projection period, as it empowers caregivers it is making them incessantly ready to do more and deliver advanced care for patients. With rapid accessibility to patients’ health care, empowerment in the medical care providers to choose what to do next to enhance care for patients has arrived. This type of staff is more effective than paper-based work due to home health care software gives huge capability to focus on work and gives more time to patient care.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Size 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Healthcare Facilities 1.39 1.55 1.73 1.93 2.15 2.40 2.68 2.99 3.33 3.72 4.15 Home Care Settings 0.46 0.52 0.59 0.66 0.75 0.84 0.95 1.07 1.21 1.36 1.53

By Regional Insight

The increase in mobile applications in the U.S. has not only transformed patient care but has also predominantly impacted healthcare staffing. Major mobile applications have recently been used to connect medical care facilities with qualified specialists effortlessly. Increasing data incorporation and analytics have evolved as a significant tool in medical care staffing optimization. Combining data from different sources, like electronic health records, workforce management schemes, and applicant tracking platforms, supports medical care facilities in gaining inclusive insights into their staffing requirements, which drives the growth of the market.

For Instance, In November 2025, Ceipal, the leading AI-powered global staffing software provider, is supporting healthcare agencies in tackling growing demand, complex schedules, and strict compliance requirements. Its recent improvements in Ceipal Healthcare allow recruiters to place candidates faster, manage shifts more effectively, and maintain compliance, all while enhancing experiences for clients and staff.



U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Value Chain Analysis

1. Research & Development (R&D)

This stage involves designing, testing, and developing innovative software solutions that address the complex needs of healthcare staffing and scheduling. Companies invest in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to build features like real-time scheduling, demand forecasting, and compliance management.

2. Software Development & Integration

Once research is complete, this stage includes the actual coding, development, and beta testing of the software, followed by integration capabilities with existing systems such as EHRs, payroll, and timekeeping platforms. Key players develop scalable, secure platforms that can seamlessly integrate with diverse IT infrastructures across healthcare organizations.

3. Marketing & Sales

In this stage, companies promote their products to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and home health agencies through targeted marketing campaigns, trade shows, healthcare IT conferences, and digital platforms. Sales teams work directly with healthcare decision-makers to demonstrate ROI, cost savings, and compliance benefits associated with adopting their software solutions.

4. Deployment & Implementation Services

This stage involves configuring the software to the client’s specific needs, including user access control, department structures, labor rule customization, and compliance requirements. Companies also provide implementation support, staff training, and data migration services to ensure a smooth transition from legacy systems.

5. Support & Maintenance

After deployment, vendors offer continuous technical support, system updates, and maintenance services to ensure long-term performance, data security, and user satisfaction. This stage is crucial for customer retention and includes services like help desks, troubleshooting, compliance updates, and software enhancements.

6. End-Users

Healthcare facilities and home care settings use the software to manage scheduling, monitor attendance, ensure compliance with labor laws, and improve patient care delivery. The effectiveness of the software at this stage directly impacts workforce efficiency, employee satisfaction, and operational cost savings.

Key Players Operating in the U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market

1. UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

UKG offers robust workforce management and scheduling solutions tailored for healthcare, focusing on improving staff productivity and regulatory compliance. Their platform integrates timekeeping, labor analytics, and employee engagement tools, helping healthcare organizations optimize shift management and reduce labor costs.

2. BookJane

BookJane provides an AI-driven platform that automates on-demand staffing and shift scheduling for healthcare providers, enabling quick fill of open shifts with qualified professionals. Their technology reduces administrative overhead and improves workforce flexibility in dynamic healthcare environments.

3. AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare combines staffing services with technology solutions, offering scheduling platforms that improve workforce allocation and reduce gaps in care delivery. Their software is supported by deep industry expertise, making it highly effective for managing temporary and permanent healthcare staff.

4. Oracle (Cerner)

Oracle, through its Cerner acquisition, integrates workforce management into its comprehensive EHR systems, facilitating seamless scheduling and credential tracking for healthcare providers. This integration streamlines clinical operations and enhances staff coordination across various departments.

5. Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare specializes in travel nurse staffing and offers proprietary scheduling software that ensures efficient placement and management of temporary healthcare workers. Their platform supports real-time shift assignments and compliance management, addressing the unique challenges of contingent staffing.

6. ShiftMed

ShiftMed operates a mobile-first platform focused on real-time, on-demand nursing and healthcare staff scheduling, enhancing workforce responsiveness. The solution allows healthcare facilities to fill shifts quickly while offering caregivers greater scheduling flexibility.

7. QGenda, LLC

QGenda provides automated, cloud-based scheduling solutions for physicians and clinical staff, enabling real-time updates and credential management. Their platform helps reduce scheduling conflicts and improve staff utilization across hospitals and healthcare systems.

8. RLDatix

RLDatix delivers workforce management tools emphasizing regulatory compliance and risk management, ensuring healthcare staffing adheres to legal and safety standards. Their scheduling software supports healthcare providers in mitigating staffing risks while maintaining operational efficiency.

9. Bullhorn Inc.

Bullhorn offers recruitment CRM and staffing software solutions widely used by healthcare staffing agencies to manage candidate pipelines and coordinate placements. Their technology streamlines the recruitment-to-scheduling process, improving overall staffing efficiency.

10. SmartLinx Solutions

SmartLinx specializes in workforce management software for long-term care and senior living facilities, focusing on scheduling, timekeeping, and payroll integration. Their platform enhances staff productivity and compliance in post-acute care environments.

11. Infor

Infor provides cloud-based workforce management solutions with predictive scheduling, labor analytics, and compliance features tailored for healthcare organizations. Their software helps reduce labor costs while ensuring adherence to complex healthcare regulations.

12. eSchedule

eSchedule offers healthcare-specific scheduling software designed to handle complex shift patterns, employee communication, and attendance tracking. Their platform supports improved operational workflows in hospitals and clinics by simplifying schedule management.

13. Sling

Sling is a user-friendly employee scheduling app popular among healthcare providers for its ease of use, shift swapping, and communication features. It helps streamline shift coordination and reduces scheduling conflicts in fast-paced healthcare settings.

14. Connecteam

Connecteam provides a mobile-first workforce management platform with scheduling, time tracking, and communication tools tailored for frontline healthcare workers. Their solution increases staff engagement and ensures efficient shift management across decentralized care teams.

15. Amergis

Amergis offers digital workforce scheduling and billing solutions primarily for home health, hospice, and behavioral health providers. Their platform integrates clinical and administrative workflows, enhancing staffing efficiency and care delivery in community-based settings.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Residex AI announced that GenCare Lifestyle, a premier senior living provider with six communities in Washington State, had selected Kevala, the workforce management solution within the Residex AI platform, to optimize labor efficiency and seamlessly integrate with existing systems.

In June 2025, StaffDNA announced that it would take over the per diem staffing business, including the active and passive candidate database of Seattle, WA-based Kevala. The two companies have jointly agreed to integrate their technologies.

In September 2025, HealthEdge and UST HealthProof announced the successful close of their merger, following Bain Capital’s acquisition of UST HealthProof from UST. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market.

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Mobile Installed

By Application

Time and Attendance

HR and Payroll

Scheduling

Talent Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

By End Use

Healthcare Facilities

Home Care Settings

