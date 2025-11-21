HVIL Connector Market Size to Hit USD 2.65 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.9% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVIL Connector Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The High Voltage Interlock (HVIL) Connector Market Size was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for High-Voltage Interlock System to Augment Market Growth Globally

Increasing integration of HVIL connectors in electric vehicles to enhance safety and prevent electrical faults. Adoption of compact, lightweight connector designs to improve energy efficiency and vehicle performance. Rising demand for high-voltage interlock systems with advanced sealing and insulation for harsh environments. Growing use of modular and standardized HVIL interfaces to simplify assembly and maintenance in EV systems. Expansion of smart connector technologies incorporating sensors for real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HVIL Connector Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.9% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Wire to wire connector, Wire to board connector, Board to board connector)

• By Application (Automobile Industry, Distribution Station, Industrial Manufacturing, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the wire-to-wire connectors segment dominated the market with 41.2% share due to their prevalence in battery-to-battery, harness-to-harness and high-power cabling in EVs. The board-to-board connectors are expected to post the fastest CAGR, driven by PCB-level power distribution, miniaturization of power electronics, higher contact density, and increasing adoption of integrated motor-inverter modules that favor direct board interconnections in next-gen EV architectures.

By Application

In 2024, the automobile industry dominated with 47.7% share in the HVIL connector market due to widespread adoption in electric and hybrid vehicles for ensuring high-voltage system safety and reliability. The industrial manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing automation, electrification of machinery, and the integration of high-voltage safety connectors in robotics, power equipment, and renewable energy systems to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Regional Insights:

The North America High Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL) Connector market is experiencing strong growth driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure, and strict safety regulations for high-voltage systems.

The Asia Pacific High Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL) Connector market dominated globally in 2024, driven by large-scale electric vehicle production, government incentives for e-mobility, and rapid industrial electrification across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Recent News:

In 2024 , Aeromotive announced advancements in its next-generation HVIL connector technology, introducing improved safety features, stronger shielding, and enhanced fault-diagnostic capabilities. The update includes secondary locking mechanisms and “smart HVIL” communication-based detection, aligning with rising EV safety requirements across global markets.

, Aeromotive announced advancements in its next-generation HVIL connector technology, introducing improved safety features, stronger shielding, and enhanced fault-diagnostic capabilities. The update includes secondary locking mechanisms and “smart HVIL” communication-based detection, aligning with rising EV safety requirements across global markets. In 2024, Molex expanded its eHV high-voltage automotive connector lineup with new models featuring integrated HVIL safety systems. The updated eHV60 connectors support up to 1,000 V DC and offer IP6K9K protection, enabling safer, more reliable EV power distribution as the electric vehicle industry continues rapid growth.

