Bitcoin Munari Launches Public Presale Featuring a $0.10 Initial Access Price

Bitcoin Munari’s public presale is underway at a $0.10 initial round price as the project outlines distribution parameters and details its phased technical deployment model.

HELSINKI, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is progressing through its public presale at an initial access price of $0.10, marking the first stage of a ten-round structure that continues until the SPL token release on January 20, 2026. The presale operates in parallel with ongoing development updates, including the project’s multi-phase roadmap from Solana deployment to Layer-1 migration in 2027.

Presale Structure Establishes Defined Pricing

The presale allocates 53% of total supply across ten fixed-price rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 1 is active at $0.10, followed by incremental increases through subsequent rounds.

All presale allocations unlock simultaneously when the SPL token goes live on Solana on January 20, 2026. The system maintains a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM, ensuring consistent distribution boundaries throughout the presale period.

Solana Deployment Supports Initial Operational Phase

Bitcoin Munari’s initial deployment on Solana provides the foundational environment for distribution, early liquidity access, and community onboarding. Solana’s execution layer enables high-throughput performance, predictable transaction conditions, and compatibility with established development tooling.

The broader technical direction incorporates the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — framing the long-term design of the platform.

Roadmap Progresses Toward 2026 Public Testnet

Development continues toward the 2026 public testnet, which will introduce validator onboarding, performance evaluation, and delegated staking simulations. The testnet will also verify the systems responsible for moving BTCM from its SPL form on Solana to the project’s upcoming Layer-1 network.

“A phased rollout structure supports clear sequencing between early deployment and mainnet development,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “Each component is introduced in a controlled environment before transitioning into the next stage of the system.”

Migration Framework Defines Solana-to-Mainnet Transition

The transition to the 2027 mainnet will rely on a 1:1 conversion process that maps SPL tokens to native BTCM. Supporting components of this process include dedicated bridge contracts, token registry mapping, and validator-side verification tools.

The separation between Solana operations and independent Layer-1 functionality ensures that distribution, liquidity, and long-term execution occur across distinct phases rather than merging into a single release cycle.

Core elements of the Solana phase have undergone independent evaluation. Completed reviews include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

These evaluations form the foundation for additional reviews planned during the 2026 testnet as the project prepares for its 2027 mainnet release.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c13025-f92c-4a75-a965-4eabfe8e863d