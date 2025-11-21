Cloudastructure Expands Remote Monitoring with First Global Guard Center in Kolkata, India

PALO ALTO, CA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in AI- powered video surveillance, security analytics and remote monitoring today announced the expansion of its remote monitoring capabilities with the launch of its first global guard center in Kolkata, India. This strategic initiative brings human-verified security operations in-house, enabling faster response times, stronger oversight, and scalable worldwide coverage.

Combining Advanced Security Analytics with Remote Guard Expertise

Cloudastructure’s platform combines advanced security analytics, including AI-powered video surveillance, with trained remote guards who monitor camera feeds around the clock. With the establishment of its own monitoring center, Cloudastructure gains greater control over verification protocols, escalation workflows, and real time intervention. The Company can also optimize staffing to align with periods when cognitive performance is strongest, local daylight hours in India, ensuring more accurate and effective threat response.

Strategic Benefits

Scalable Global Infrastructure

Owning its guard center in India enables Cloudastructure to scale remote monitoring operations across regions more efficiently while reducing reliance on third-party providers and lowering associated costs.

Differentiated Competitive Advantage

With in-house remote guards operating in time zones aligned to peak alertness, Cloudastructure delivers superior verification, fewer false alarms, and a more reliable deterrent than traditional models that depend on external providers.

Cost Efficiency & Margin Improvement

By bringing remote guard operations in-house, Cloudastructure reduces outsourcing expenses, improves margin predictability, and reinforces its long-term profitability.

Enhanced Investor Confidence

Control over critical security operations, combined with its powerful analytics platform, positions Cloudastructure as a truly vertically integrated leader in remote monitoring and proactive security. This integrated model strengthens the Company’s operational resilience and enhances the overall defensibility of its business.

“Opening our own guard center marks a major leap forward in how we deliver and scale remote monitoring, one of the fastest-growing segments of our business,” commented Cloudastructure CEO, James McCormick. “This facility in Kolkata is the first of what we believe will be many monitoring stations established outside the United States, and we are also evaluating the potential for a future U.S.-based center to further strengthen geographic coverage. With a proven 98% deterrence rate, our approach does more than react to threats, it predicts, verifies, and prevents them with exceptional accuracy. By aligning our guard teams to local daytime hours, we pair 21st-century AI security with peak human cognitive performance, ensuring the most proactive and reliable threat response in the industry.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

