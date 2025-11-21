Customer Data Platform Market Set for Exponential Growth to USD 57.81 Billion by 2032, Owing to First-Party Data Adoption and AI-Powered Personalization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Customer Data Platform Market size was USD 4.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 57.81 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period.

Increased use of merged consumer profiles, real-time data insights, and hyper-personalized interactions across the retail, BFSI, healthcare, and telecom sectors are what are driving the high growth trajectory. As companies use first-party data methods under stricter privacy regulations, CDPs are becoming increasingly important.





The U.S. Customer Data Platform Market size was USD 1.11 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 12.49 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 30.64% during 2024–2032.

The country's high level of digital maturity, widespread cloud adoption, and solid foundation of big firms, such as Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle are all important contributors to this rise. CDPs are being used by the U.S. companies in the retail, BFSI, healthcare, and telecom sectors to better personalize, aggregate, and comply with evolving data privacy laws.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Segment Led the Market in 2023; Services is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2024–2032

The solution segment held the highest revenue share of 62.74% in 2023 driven by the increasing need for combined platforms that bring customer data together, allow real-time analytics, and support personalized marketing. The services segment will grow at a fastest CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period, influenced by growing needs for consulting, integration and support services to facilitate smooth implementation of CDPs.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Segment Led the Market in 2023; Small and Medium Enterprises is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2024–2032

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment contributed the largest share of revenue at 43.16%, primarily due to large businesses having specialized marketing and IT staff that use CDPs directly through vendor deals. The Small and Medium Enterprises segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 35.46% as the role of third-party service providers, channel partners, and resellers in offering CDPs is growing, especially among mid-sized companies and SMEs.

By Deployment, On-premises Segment Dominated the Market in 2023; Cloud-based is the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2024–2032

On-premises segment held a largest market share of 64.78% in 2023 based on increased demand for data security, control, and customization, particularly across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.2% due to scalability, reduced initial cost and remote access.

By Type, Analytics Dominated the Market in 2023; Access is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2024–2032

Analytics dominated the CDP segment in 2023 with a revenue share of 67.32%, due to their imperative role customer insights play in powering personalization and engagement tactics. The access segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.5%, driven by growing demand for real-time availability of data and frictionless omnichannel connections.

By End-Use, Retail Segment Dominated the Market in 2023; Travel is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment over 2024–2032

The retail segment dominated the largest revenue share of 19.25% during 2023 due to its high emphasis on personalization, customer retention, and omnichannel interactions. Travel segment is anticipated to grow fastest with CAGR of 31.54% through the highest CAGR, being boosted by an increased need for personalized itineraries, in-time notifications, and frictionless booking experiences.

Regional Insights:

Due to its high level of digital maturity, widespread cloud penetration, and the presence of major competitors, such as Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe, North America led the Customer Data Platform market in 2023 with a market share of over 38%. In the retail, BFSI, and healthcare sectors, enterprise-level adoption has been particularly strong in the U.S. market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 34.47% over the forecast period, driven by rising digital transformation, growth in e-commerce, and an upsurge in demand for customer centric solutions in India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Key Players:

Customer Data Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 57.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 33.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By Type (Analytics, Campaign, Access)

• By End Use (Retail, BFSI, Technology, Media, & Telecom (TMT), Travel, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Adobe unveiled significant enhancements to its Experience Platform, introducing the Agent Orchestrator with ten new AI-driven agents designed to streamline marketing processes. These advancements aim to deliver personalization at scale, with companies like Marriott reporting a 70% reduction in campaign content generation time after adopting Adobe's suite.

, Adobe unveiled significant enhancements to its Experience Platform, introducing the Agent Orchestrator with ten new AI-driven agents designed to streamline marketing processes. These advancements aim to deliver personalization at scale, with companies like Marriott reporting a 70% reduction in campaign content generation time after adopting Adobe's suite. In April 2025, Redpoint Global was awarded the 2025 Customer Data Platform of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards, recognizing its outstanding innovation, leadership, and performance in customer data technology and data readiness capabilities across industries.

