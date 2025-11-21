Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 258.22 Billion by 2033 Driven by Technology Adoption and Patient Centric Care – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to S&S Insider, the global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market is estimated at USD 87.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 258.22 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.58% from 2026 through 2033, driven by Growing demand for efficient, data-driven, and patient-centric care.

The U.S. digital transformation in healthcare market is expected to increase from USD 28.03 billion in 2025 to USD 76.76 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.45%. This expansion is fueled by rising adoption of telemedicine, AI supported diagnostics, IoT powered health monitoring, and cloud-based systems that improve patient outcomes and streamline operations. Healthcare providers are accelerating investment in digital platforms to strengthen care delivery, reduce administrative burdens, and support value-based care models.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Telemedicine & Telehealth held the largest market share of 28.45% in 2025 due to widespread adoption across hospitals, clinics, and remote care services, supported by ease of implementation and efficiency gains. AI & Analytics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.24% driven by predictive diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and data-driven decision-making.

By Application

Hospitals accounted for the highest market share of 42.18% in 2025 owing to large-scale deployment of digital solutions, infrastructure capacity, and critical operational needs. Home Healthcare is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 19.03% fueled by telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and wearable devices.

By Deployment Model

On-Premises held the largest share of 36.44% in 2025 due to established IT infrastructure in healthcare institutions and control over sensitive patient data. Cloud-Based solutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.42% driven by scalability, cost efficiency, and remote accessibility.

By End-User

Healthcare Providers dominated with 45.33% market share in 2025 as they are the primary adopters of telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and integrated digital solutions, leveraging them to optimize operations and improve patient care. Patients are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.95% driven by rising demand for telehealth consultations, wearable devices, and personalized care apps.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Digital Transformation in Healthcare market with a 38.91% share, driven by high adoption of telemedicine, AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions across hospitals and clinics. Growth is fueled by supportive regulations, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient, patient-centric care.

The Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Healthcare market is the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 16.03%, driven by rising demand for telemedicine, AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions. Rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare infrastructure investments, and growing digital literacy are supporting market expansion in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Spring Health launched Compass, an AI-driven electronic health record (EHR) system designed to enhance mental healthcare delivery. Compass utilizes intelligent insights to provide continuous, personalized care, improving patient access and reducing provider burnout.

, Spring Health launched Compass, an AI-driven electronic health record (EHR) system designed to enhance mental healthcare delivery. Compass utilizes intelligent insights to provide continuous, personalized care, improving patient access and reducing provider burnout. In July 2025, Rula Health partnered with Sohar Health to integrate AI-powered eligibility verification into its patient intake process. This collaboration automates insurance verification, reducing manual errors and improving data accuracy to over 95%.

