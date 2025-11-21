Bitcoin Munari Presale Progresses as Whale Activity Rises Across the BTC Market

Bitcoin Munari’s public presale is underway at a $0.10 initial round price as shifting whale behavior and increased transaction volumes characterize a volatile week in the broader Bitcoin market.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is progressing through its public presale at a $0.10 initial round price, entering the market during a period marked by elevated whale transactions and renewed interest from large Bitcoin holders. The timing places the project’s distribution phase against an environment of intensified on-chain activity, with data suggesting simultaneous selling pressure and accumulation among major wallets.

Whale Activity Surges as Broader Market Volatility Increases

Recent analytics from Santiment indicate that Bitcoin whale transactions have reached their highest weekly levels of the year. More than 102,000 transactions exceeding $100,000 have been recorded, accompanied by an additional 29,000 transactions surpassing $1 million.

The surge in activity coincides with Bitcoin’s move below $90,000 — the first drop beneath that threshold in seven months. Market analysts have suggested that concentrated whale selling contributed to the broader pullback.

Glassnode data shows a different trend emerging alongside the sell-side pressure: large wallets holding over 1,000 BTC have begun accumulating again since late October, with a notable increase recorded last Friday. This combination of intensified activity and diverging whale behavior reflects a transitional phase for the market, creating a mixed but dynamic backdrop for new project launches.

Presale Proceeds Through Structured $0.10 Round

Bitcoin Munari’s presale distributes 53% of its 21 million fixed supply across ten price-defined rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 1 remains active at $0.10, followed by incremental progression through later stages.

All presale allocations unlock simultaneously at the SPL token launch on January 20, 2026, providing access without vesting or tier-based delays. The distribution model is designed to maintain clear pricing boundaries throughout the presale while preserving consistency with the project’s long-term economic structure.

Solana-Based Launch Supports Initial Operational Framework

The project’s initial deployment on Solana establishes the foundation for distribution, early utility, and system stability prior to the 2027 Layer-1 migration. Solana’s execution environment enables low-latency settlement and broad tooling compatibility, forming the first phase of the platform’s multi-stage technical roadmap.

The broader architecture is guided by the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — which outline the long-term direction of the system’s development.

Integration Pathway Prepares for 2026 Public Testnet

Public testnet access is scheduled for 2026, introducing validator onboarding, performance evaluation, and delegated staking simulations. The testnet phase will also validate the Solana-to-mainnet migration bridge, which allows BTCM to move from its SPL format into native Layer-1 form on a 1:1 basis.

“A phased progression gives each part of the system a defined role within the broader lifecycle,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The presale, Solana deployment, and testnet phases form a continuous sequence that leads into mainnet launch in 2027.”

External Reviews Reinforce Transparency During Early Stages

Several components of the Solana-based deployment have undergone independent review. Evaluations completed to date include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

These reviews establish the basis for the additional technical evaluations planned during the 2026 testnet cycle ahead of the transition to a dedicated Layer-1 network.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

